Self has high expectations for Dwight Coleby

Just as with every year, there are some high expectations in place for the Kansas University (KU) Jayhawks basketball team this year. The Jayhawks return a number of starters from last year’s 33-5 squad and welcome in a host of newcomers looking to lead Kansas to a deep National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) tournament run. One of those newcomers that has been asked to bring toughness and intensity, whether in practice or in front of thousands at Allen Fieldhouse, is Dwight Coleby. The 6’9” junior joined KU last year, but was forced to sit out the entire season after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament in September. Although he had to sit out the 2015-2016 season, in accordance with NCAA transfer rules, he lost an entire year of daily workouts with the team.

After months of rehab, Coleby joined the team for summer sessions last month before coach Bill Self released the team for a summer break. They were told to return before the start of first semester classes on Monday, August 22.

In an interview on Wednesday, Self said although Coleby is coming back from a major injury, he expects him to push himself the same way as everyone else when practice starts.

“We’re hoping when he comes back he’s full go,” Self said. “We still haven’t seen Dwight at full speed. He has to continue to work at it in rehab but also has to get some confidence to go on it (knee).

“He’s not behind, but if he doesn’t start out full speed he could get behind. I am hopeful that’s not the case.”

Coleby, who was born in Nassau, The Bahamas, averaged 5.4 points and 4.8 rebounds in 16.5 minutes per game during his sophomore season at Mississippi. He could see substantial minutes as a junior, with the Jayhawks losing forwards Perry Ellis, Jamari Taylor and Hunter Mickelson. Freshman big man Cheick Diallo also profiles as a one-and-done prospect.



