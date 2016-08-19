McKinney satisfied with team’s performance

RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil – There’s just one weekend remaining in the Games of the 31st Olympiad and two more opportunities for The Bahamas to add to its medal count.

The country has one gold medal courtesy of Shaunae Miller’s victory over American Allyson Felix and the rest of the field in the women’s 400 meters (m), but a country of about 350,000 people is not supposed to be winning medals at the Olympics on a regular basis, and The Bahamas has done it for seven straight Olympiads.

In addition to Miller winning gold, Pedrya Seymour was special on Wednesday, advancing to the final of the women’s 100m hurdles and finishing sixth; Donald Thomas and Trevor Barry both advanced to the final of the men’s high jump – Thomas finishing in a three-way tie for seventh and Barry 11th; and Tynia Gaither and Steven Gardiner both made semi-finals.

In swimming, Arianna Vanderpool-Wallace just missed out on the women’s 50m free final for a second straight Olympics, finishing ninth overall, and Joanna Evans was 13th overall in the 400m free. She swam two national records in the three swims here in Rio de Janeiro.

“This is the level of competition you have to bring your best. This is the Olympics,” said Team Manager Ralph McKinney.

“If you come here and you don’t produce season’s best times, personal best times or world leads, you will likely not win medals. That’s just the reality of it. Qualifying for the Olympics is one thing, but moving through the rounds and winning medals is something else. You have to be at your best on this level.”

All of the individual events are done for The Bahamas, but the country still has two sets of relays coming up. The Bahamas will compete in the heats of the men and women’s 4x400m relays on Friday night. The finals are set for Saturday, closing out the Games of the 31st Olympiad.

The closing ceremony of the games will be held on Sunday evening.

“We had a couple season best times, we had a national record, and a few more in swimming, so we have to be pleased with that,” said McKinney. “As with any major event, some people will bring their best and others will not bring their best. You have to be able to take the sweet with the sour. That’s just the way it is, but collectively, we are satisfied. We got a gold medal out of the games and any time a small country like ours, win even one medal, you have to be satisfied with that.”

Bahamians are still celebrating Miller’s gold medal win here in Rio. In fact, Seymour said that it inspired her to go out there and run not one, but two lifetime best times, on Wednesday night.

Her times in the semis and final of the women’s 100m hurdles were the top two times of her career.

She was extra special in the semis, lowering her national record to 12.64 seconds. In the final, she finished sixth overall in 12.76 seconds.

Team officials believe that both the men and women’s 4x400m relay teams stand a good chance of advancing through the rounds and making their respective finals.

This is the first time that The Bahamas is fielding a women’s 4x400m relay team at the Olympics, and the men are the defending champions.

Another medal or two would certainly put The Bahamas in the running for the per capita champion of the Olympics honor. It would also seal one of the better collective performances for Team Bahamas at the Olympics despite all of the shortcomings and disappointments earlier in the games.



