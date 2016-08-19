Stuart not discouraged after missing another final

RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil – Bianca Stuart has made a world championships or Olympic squad each time for the past five years. However, she is yet to have a major breakthrough and make a final at one of those global meets.

At 28, she is still in the prime of her career, but her opportunities to excel on the world stage might be dwindling.

Stuart finished 16th overall in the women’s long jump competition at these Games of the 31st Olympiad here in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. She had a best jump of 6.45 meters (m) – 21’ 2” – and missed the final by eight centimeters and four spots. It’s the closest she has come to making a final at the world championships or Olympics in the past five years.

Whilst still disappointed, Stuart said that she just has to stick in there, continuing to train and work hard.

“I feel as if I’m getting better, and that’s the good thing,” she said. “At the last Olympics, I finished 18th. This time I’m 16th, so I moved up two spots. It’s coming around for me. I just have to continue to work on my approach and eventually things will fall into play.”

Stuart owns the national record of 6.83m (22’ 5”). Prior to this year, she had jumped 6.65m (21’ 10”) or further in each of the past five years. She has reached 6.50m (21’ 4”) or further in nine straight years. However, she has never quite put the big jump together when she needed it the most – at the world championships or the Olympics.

Her 6.45m effort on Tuesday night at the Olympic Athletics Stadium is the furthest she has jumped in the past three world championships and past two Olympics. She has also represented The Bahamas at the world youth and world junior championships.

Back on the Olympic stage, her 6.45m leap on Tuesday night came on her first attempt. She had jumps of 5.40m (17’ 8-3/4”) and 6.39m (20’ 11-3/4”) on her other two attempts.

The final qualifier for the final, Jazmin Sawyers, of Great Britain, had a best leap of 6.53m (21’ 5”).

It was a 1-2 finish for the Americans in the final as two-time world champion Tianna Bartoletta won the gold medal with a personal best leap of 7.17m (23’ 6-1/4”) and reigning Olympic Champion Brittney Reese, who has two world titles herself, settled for the silver medal last night with a leap of 7.15m (23’ 5-1/2”). Ivana Spanovic, of Serbia, won the bronze medal with a national record setting jump of 7.08m (23’ 2-3/4”).

Next year’s world championships is set for August 4-13, in London, England. The following International Association of Athletics Federations’ (IAAF) World Championships, the 17th, will be held in 2019 in Doha, Qatar. By the time as the 2020 Olympics roll around in Tokyo, Japan, Stuart would be 32-years-old. That might be her final opportunity at the Olympic level.

Be that as it may, she is persistent. Stuart knows that once she continues to work on her craft, the results will come, and they will eventually come at the big meets.

She’s looking forward to representing The Bahamas at next year’s world championships in London.



