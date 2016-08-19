Men’s 4x400m set for Friday night in Rio

RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil – It’s time for the segment of the Olympics where The Bahamas experiences the most success – relays!

For the men 4x400 meters (m) relay, the mystery surrounding who will run for The Bahamas in the heats and final of these Games of the 31st Olympiad here in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, still exists, but Head Coach George Cleare gave his assurance that whatever quartet they decide to go with, and in which order, it will be in the best interest of the country.

The heats of the relay are set to get underway at 8:10 p.m. tonight Eastern Standard Time (EST) in The Bahamas, immediately following the heats of the women’s 4x400m relay. The final of both events is set for tomorrow night.

In the men’s relay, the team of Steven Gardiner, Chris “The Fireman” Brown, Alonzo Russell, Stephen Newbold, Demetrius Pinder and Michael Mathieu will be out to defend The Bahamas’ Olympic title. All six guys are capable of running sub-46 second races. Gardiner is the only one who has gone under 45 seconds this year.

“We’re not at liberty to say exactly who will run each leg right now, but I can tell you that we will go with the guys who give the country the best opportunity to advance to the final, and then once there, we will go with the four who give The Bahamas the best opportunity to win a medal,” said Cleare. “Some of the guys are running very well, and some not so well. I can tell you that the line-up and order for the final will be determined to a great extent on what happens in the heats, At the end of the day, with the legs that we have available to us, we feel very confident of our chances of going out there and advancing to the final. Once in the final, we will certainly go after a medal.”

It’s safe to say that things don’t look as promising as it did in 2012 when The Bahamas galloped to the gold medal in the men’s 4x400m relay. In 2012, The Bahamas had three guys running under 45 seconds, and another was at 45 seconds flat. Additionally, America’s fastest and most experienced man, LaShawn Merritt, re-aggravated a hamstring injury in the heats of the open men’ 400m.

This opened the for The Bahamas to shock the world, and they did just that with Ramon Miller turning in a superb 43-second split on the anchor leg. Miller breezed past the United States’ anchor Angelo Taylor, and The Bahamas raced to the gold medal in a new national record, thus ending the Americans’ 60-year stranglehold on the event.

This year, The Bahamas has just one athlete under 45 seconds – national record holder Steven Gardiner. Merritt is still America’s fastest man, and he is healthy.

The United States is a clear favorite for the gold medal. The fight will be for the remaining two spots. Countries such as Trinidad & Tobago, Great Britain, Belgium, and Botswana are expected to be formidable.

The Bahamas will be in the mix as well.

Cleare believes that with the legs that they have available to run, they can achieve their goal, particularly if the right strategy is utilized in the heats and the final.

Few expected The Bahamas to defeat the mighty Americans in 2012 in London, England. Even fewer expect the country to duplicate that performance this year.

They will step on the track tomorrow night in an event that has been the most successful for The Bahamas at this level.

Over the past 16 years, The Bahamas has won three Olympic medals in the men’s 4x400m relay – a gold, a silver and a bronze; and four world outdoor championships medals – one gold, two silver and a bronze.

It remains to be seen what the guys from The Bahamas will do this year.



