Women’s 4x400m relay team has sights set on the final

RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil – For the first time ever at the Olympics, The Bahamas will field a women’s 4x400 meters (m) relay team, and based on what is listed on paper, and the absence of two contenders in Russia and Nigeria, it is anticipated that the country could make it through the rounds.

The heats of the women’s 4x400m relay are set for 7:40 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST) in The Bahamas tomorrow. The final will be held on Saturday night.

A total of five ladies are in the pool for The Bahamas – Shaunae Miller, Anthonique Strachan, Christine Amertil, Lanece Clarke and Carmiesha Cox.

Right now, it is uncertain as to the line-up and order for the heats and the final should the girls advance. Like it is with the men, Bahamian officials are not releasing any information. They have up until an hour before the heats of the event to submit the four names and the order of the relay, and the team is taking full advantage of that.

The Bahamas is hoping to make inroads in the event as the Games of the 31st Olympiad continue here in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and with the open women’s 400m winner on their squad, they stand a good chance of making a significant impact and advancing to the final.

Team Bahamas Head Coach George Cleare said this group of ladies has the ability to shock the world, much like the Golden Knights did at the 2012 games in London, England.

“When you look at the times these young would have ran this season in their individual races and the quality of athletes that we have, and then compare that to what is going on in the world then you would realize that we stand a realistic shot of advancing, and then when you are in the final, anything could happen. We like our chances,” he said.

The last time Miller ran with the 4x400m team they set a national record and finished 10th overall, two spots short of advancing to the world final. They ran a new national record time of 3:28.46 at those 2015 International Association of Athletic Federations’ (IAAF) World Championships in Beijing, China.

Strachan and Clarke have all ran 52-point races this season, and veteran Amertil is a steady performer.

Miller is the world leader and the best female quarter-miler in the world right now. She won the Olympic title on Monday night.

A new national record here in Rio de Janeiro should be good enough to get the team through to the final, particularly with the absence of Russia and Nigeria who are both serving IAAF bans.

At 37, Amertil is the veteran of the team. She is also the female team captain for Team Bahamas. In her prime, she was a consistent 50-point performer. In fact, Amertil is the fourth fastest Bahamian of all-time in the event behind national record holder Tonique Williams, Pauline Davis and Miller. She has a personal best time of 50.09 seconds.

Miller is the queen of the women’s 400m running right now, worldwide.

Strachan has run two 52-point races this season, highlighted by a season’s best of 52.42 seconds. Clarke has a season’s best time of 52.73 seconds, and Cox has run some exceptional splits for her collegiate team, the Purdue University Boilermakers, and for Team Bahamas in the past two years.

Cox is versatile, experiencing success in all three sprints – the 100m, 200 and 400m. In fact, Cox was one of five Bahamians to qualify for these Olympics in the women’s 200m this year.

At the end of the day, with the athletes that Team Bahamas has available, they figure to make some noise in the women’s 4x400m relay. It certainly wouldn’t come as a major surprise pertaining to a possible advance to the final, and break the national record in the process.



