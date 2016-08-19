Seymour: I did it for my brother

RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil – This season has been a bittersweet one for Bahamian hurdler Pedrya Seymour.

The rapid rising star in Bahamian athletics lost her brother to gun violence in February off the track, and on the track she produced the best times of her life in an event that she wasn’t even running competitive in before this season, but is now her specialty, the women’s 100 meters (m) hurdles.

In an event that saw a 28-year-old world record tumble this year, Seymour is making tremendous strides and establishing a name for herself as someone to reckon with in the not too distant future.

She finished sixth in the Olympic final on Wednesday night, running 12.76 seconds here at the Games of the 31st Olympiad in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

In the semi-finals, the 21-year-old smashed her national record, running 12.64 seconds to qualify for the final with the third fastest time. Seymour produced the top two times of her career in those two runs, and that’s despite clipping the final hurdle in the final.

Seymour’s previous national record was 12.83 seconds, done to finish second at the North American, Central American and Caribbean (NACAC) Under-23 Championships to Puerto Rican Jasmine Camacho-Quinn. She broke the national record twice in that meet – once in the heats and the other time in the final.

In total, Seymour broke the national record five times this year, settling for the mark of 12.64 in the semis of these Olympics. She has won quite a few medals and set school records as well.

It was an American 1-2-3 sweep in the Olympic final on Wednesday night as former world champion Brianna Rollins won in 12.48 seconds. Nia Ali won the silver medal in 12.59 seconds and Kristi Castlin took the bronze in 12.61 seconds. Cindy Ofili, of Great Britain, was fourth in a season’s best time of 12.63 seconds, and Cindy Roleder, of Germany, finished fifth in 12.74 seconds. Seymour, who dedicated this remarkable season to her fallen brother, settled for sixth.

She said she was happy for American Kristi Castlin who lost her father to gun violence as well.

“Every race after my brother died, I dedicated it to him, and every race I PRed (ran a personal best),” said Seymour. “I was really happy for the Americans especially Kristi because her father died as well, and she wanted to use this platform to talk about gun violence. We had a talk in the warm-up area. I told her that I read her story, that my brother was killed too, and I would be really happy if she wins a medal. She did, so I’m happy for her.”

If there’s one thing Seymour proved at these Olympics, it’s that she could definitely run with the big girls – the best sprint hurdlers in the world. New world record holder Kendra Harrison, of the United States, wasn’t there as a result of not finishing in the top three at the United States’ Olympic Trials, but three of the world’s top five and five of the top 10 according to the International Association of Athletics Federation’s (IAAF) Top Performance List were there, and they all ran in that Olympic final Wednesday night. Another one, Alina Talay, of Belarus, failed to make the final.

Seymour has shown tremendous progression in the event this year.

She just started running the short competitively in April, and in six short races, she broke the Bahamian national record of 13 seconds flat that was shared by Devynne Charlton and Adanaca Brown, and qualify for the Olympics in the process.

Since that time, Seymour has gone under 13 seconds seven times in the event, three of the seven at these Olympics. Additionally, she is the only Bahamian woman to ever run under 13 seconds in the women’s 100m hurdles.

Seymour is world-class. There’s no doubt about that now. If not for clipping the last hurdle in the final on Wednesday night, she could have produced another national record, and might have won the country’s second medal of these Olympic Games. She was right in the mix up until that point.

Be that as it may, she’s just happy to be enjoying her first Olympic experience. Given her rate of progression, she will have many opportunities to come. She went from 13.50 seconds at the beginning of the season to 12.64 seconds here at these Olympics, setting a new national record five times in the process, and breaking school records and winning medals along the way.

At these Olympics alone, Seymour ran 12.85 seconds in the heats, a stunning 12.64 seconds in the semis, and then 12.76 seconds in the final for sixth place.

If she continues this current rate of progression, there is little doubt that she will be standing on the medal podium at global meets in the not too distant future.



