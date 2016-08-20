Signature team not a part of Olympics

RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil – For just the second time in the past six Olympics, The Bahamas was not represented in the women’s 4x100 meters (m) relay.

That is an issue that is very dear to Debbie Ferguson-McKenzie’s heart seeing that she was the one who led them to the gold medal at the Sydney Games in 2000, and was also a member of the silver-medal winning team in 1996. In fact, Ferguson-McKenzie has been a key member of The Bahamas’ team for that event in each of the four Olympics they have participated in, in the last 20 years.

She said that something must done to ensure that we as a country are present in that event at major meets consistently because the talent is definitely there. The Games of the 31st Olympiad is into its final day in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

“At this point in time we have so much talent. They are more talented than I was, so it hurts a lot not to have had the team qualify, when it was so easy to qualify,” said Ferguson-McKenzie. “We always talk about being given the chance to compete in front of our home crowd. We had the world relays here and all we had to do was make the final. I believe that 43.6 would have been good enough to make the final, but we weren’t able to put a team together. That to me was very hurtful at the time because it’s not that we don’t have the individuals.”

What Ferguson-McKenzie is referring to is the 2015 International Association of Athletics Federations’ (IAAF) World Relay Championships that were held at the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium in The Bahamas. A top eight spots in either of the 4x100m or 4x400m relays would have served as automatic qualification for these Olympics.

The Bahamas blew a golden opportunity at those world relays. At least two of the top Bahamian female sprinters in the country chose not to compete, even though they were actually home for the event. A Bahamian team consisting of V’Alonée Robinson, Tayla Carter, Brianne Bethel and Debbie Ferguson-McKenzie ran 44.11 seconds at those world relays, and just missed qualifying for the final by one spot. Had those top sprinters that missed the event taken part, it could be argued that The Bahamas would have qualified for the Olympics in that event quite easily.

Be that as it may, The Bahamas still had opportunities this year and last, to put together teams to qualify for the Olympics at various meets. Opportunities were missed at this year’s Penn Relays, and other qualifiers around the region, because of an inability by the Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations (BAAA) to field teams. A last ditch effort at the Blue Marlin Track and Field Classic fell short.

Ferguson-McKenzie, who held off on retirement to help the team out, was obviously disappointed that they were not able to get the job done, but she’s content with the effort she gave and she remains optimistic for the future.

“I really wanted to help Team Bahamas qualify for the Olympic Games in the women’s 4x100m relay – that was my exit strategy,” she said. “Unfortunately, it didn’t work out as planned, but I have no regrets. I believe that if the girls had a chance to come together a lil earlier, develop some chemistry, we would have been able to qualify. I hope that we are able to learn from our mistakes.

“We are a country of not just individual champs, but a country that is known for relays. As athletes, we focus not just on ourselves, but on the country, for the relays. We have to remind the youngsters that it is very important to have pride for country. I’ve seen the country elated with us winning individual events, but the country was more excited about us wining relays. It’s a culture and you have to be able to continue that culture. It’s always country first.”

Everything was going fine with Ferguson-McKenzie this year in terms of her last ditch effort to help The Bahamas women’s 4x100m relay squad qualify for the Olympics but then disaster struck. She was involved in a car accident in May that halted her training and stopped her progress.

She could walk away from the sport of athletics today, and will go down as one of the most accomplished and decorated Bahamian athletes of all-time. However, she is still leaving that door open. She hasn’t officially retired as yet, stating that if she is running well next year and the opportunity comes to run at the world relays in The Bahamas, she will give it one final ride.

Currently, Ferguson-McKenzie serves as an assistant coach of women’s athletics at the University of Houston, and is one of the assistant coaches of Team Bahamas here at these Olympics in Rio de Janeiro,

“Running at the world relays would be something to see,” she said. “I’m always honored to serve my country and being given that opportunity, I’m elated and excited. Just being able to engage with the young athletes psychologically and letting them know what to expect and how to tackle certain situations, I embrace that. Just being a mentor, socially, dealing with emotions and everything else is like a dream come true for me. I’m very thankful.”

Team Bahamas wraps up competition tonight at the Olympics. The closing ceremony is set for tomorrow night.



