Men make final, women do not

RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil – The Bahamas men’s 4x400 meters (m) relay team will have an opportunity to defend its Olympic title tonight while the women ran a new national record but were left out of the final.

The men’s team of Alonzo Russell, Chris “The Fireman” Brown, Steven Gardiner and Stephen Newbold, in that order, ran a season’s best time of 2:59.64 to finish second in their heat and qualify for the final with the sixth fastest time.

Originally, eight teams remarkably ran under three minutes, and The Bahamas was third in its semi-final heat, but two of the event favorites were disqualified – Great Britain for passing the baton outside of the allowable zone, and Trinidad & Tobago for stepping on the line on the curve.

Therefore, Belgium came in first in The Bahamas’ heat in a national record time of 2:59.25, and Team Bahamas was second. Jamaica was the top qualifier for the final in a season’s best time of 2:58.29, the United States was the second fastest qualifier in 2:58.38, and Belgium qualified third.

“I just thank the Lord for allowing us to be healthy and I thank The Bahamas for praying for us,” said veteran quarter-miler Brown, the team leader. “We know that it is going to be a dog fight but we are ready for it. When you are the Olympic champions, everyone is chasing you. I trust my teammates and we got the job done. Everyone did what they were supposed to do and we made it back to the final.”

As mentioned, the Bahamian women’s 4x400m relay team didn’t make the final, but the quartet of Lanece Clarke, Anthonique Strachan, Carmiesha Cox and Christine Amertil, in that order, ran a new national record time of 3:26.36, and they did it without Olympic Champion Shaunae Miller, who according to reports, was nursing an injury from the open 400m. Team Bahamas, without her, was fifth in their heat and finished 11th overall.

“I feel that The Bahamas has arrived in this event. We ran against some

world-leading squads and we held our own,” said veteran Christine Amertil, who just celebrated her 37th birthday yesterday. “We will definitely be a force to reckon with in the future. It feels good to finally run this event at the Olympics. It was the last thing that I hadn’t done in my career so is feels very good in that regard.”

Amertil said that this is definitely her last Olympics, and she’s satisfied going out like this, with a new national record.

The United States was the top qualifier for the final, in a season’s best time of 3:21.24; Jamaica qualified second in a season’s best of 3:22.38, and the Ukraine was the third fastest qualifier in 3:24.54.

“It felt good coming out the blocks for this team. I feel more comfortable coming out of the blocks,” said lead-off leg Clarke. “To hear the crowd shouting ‘Bahamas’, it gave me more momentum coming down the home stretch. We really wanted to make the final, but to come out with a national record is good. It is good enough for me.”

Regarding the Olympic champion not running in the heats with them, Clarke said that she knows she had some bruises from the open women’s 400m, so they just wanted to go out there and get the job done in her absence. She’s satisfied with the run that they had.

“We know that Shaunae had some mishaps. I’m proud of her and her accomplishments. To have her would have been a plus, but I wish her all the best and I’m praying that she recovers,” said Clarke.

They might not be in the final, but it’s still the fastest time ever recorded by a Bahamian women’s 4x400m relay team.

As for the men, they were impressive in running a 2:59 and change. Russell led the team off and handed off to second leg Brown with a lead.

“It feels pretty good,” he said. “I was disappointed after the 400 because I didn’t execute my race plan. I made the adjustment tonight, and it feels good. The goal is to go out there and get the gold medal – I hope that we get it done.”

Brown said he is hopeful that the coaches change it up a bit in the final, so as to get some fresh legs in there which he feels will give them a better chance of successfully defending their Olympic title.

“I pray that they do switch it up because we need fresh legs,” he said. “No one is playing with us and no one is going to give it to us. We are going to have to adjust – decide who is running what leg and who is comfortable on what leg.”

The two members of the team who didn’t run in the heats are Demetrius Pinder and Michael Mathieu, who were both on the gold medal winning squad at the last Olympics four years ago.

On Friday night, it was national record holder Gardiner who ran the third leg for The Bahamas. At 20, he is on his first Olympic team and is looking forward to running in the final tonight after missing out on the final in the open men’s 400m.

“I received the baton in first place tonight, so I just had to bring it home,” he said. “I just thank God.”

Anchor leg Newbold lost the lead for The Bahamas last night but held on to a qualifying position.

“I feel good,” he said. “I would just like to thank the Lord for me being here. Also, I would like to thank my teammates for giving me the baton in a position for me to go out there and bring it home.”

As crazy as it might sound, The Bahamas’ team might have to run a new national record just to get on the medal podium tonight. As mentioned, six of the teams in tonight’s final ran under three minutes, and it would have been all eight had Great Britain and Trinidad & Tobago not been disqualified.

The team’s chances increase with the disqualification of those two squads.

Team Bahamas qualified in the sixth spot. It remains to be seen whether or not they will get the job done. The Bahamas will run out of lane six in the final that is scheduled to get underway at 9:35 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST) in The Bahamas tonight.



