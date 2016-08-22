Gardiner ready to lead next generation of Bahamian quarter-milers

RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil – The Games of the 31st Olympiad has certainly seen its share of new world and Olympic records, in a number of events across different sporting disciplines.

One such event, the men’s 400 meters (m), has been a signature discipline in The Bahamas for many years. Chris “The Fireman” Brown and Michael Mathieu are getting up there in age though.

One of the young men expected to carry the banner for The Bahamas in that event into the future, national record holder Steven Gardiner, said that he is ready to pick up the mantle when athletes such as Brown and Mathieu come off the scene.

Brown is done, as far as competing at the Olympics is concerned, but should run next year at the International Association of Athletics Federations’ (IAAF) World Relay Championships in The Bahamas, and possibly the IAAF World Championships in London, England as well. Mathieu might have another Olympics left in him and should be running next year as well. They’ve been two pillars of strength on The Bahamas men’s 4x400m relay team over the past eight years, both picking up three Olympic medals over that span – gold, silver and bronze.

Mathieu and Brown ran the second and anchor legs for The Bahamas respectively in the final of the relay this past Saturday at the Olympic Athletics Stadium. The Bahamas won the bronze medal in the Olympic final in a season’s best time of 2:58.49, the sixth fastest time ever for the nation in that event.

“We have a lot of young guys coming up so I have no doubt that we will be able to carry on the tradition of great running in this event for The Bahamas,” said Gardiner, just 20-years-old. “There’s no pressure on me. I just have to go out there and run and contribute in any way that I can. The young guys coming up, myself included, I feel like we are able to go out there and represent the country well.”

The Games of the 31st Olympiad came to an end on Sunday in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

In the open men’s 400m, Gardiner bowed out in the semi-finals. He was fifth in his semi-final heat and 11th overall in 44.72 seconds. In his opening round heat, he finished second and qualified for the semis tied with the sixth fastest time of 45.24 seconds.

Wayde van Niekerk, of South Africa, won the gold medal in the men’s 400m in a new world and Olympic record of 43.03 seconds. Kirani James, of Grenada, won the silver medal, in a season’s best time of 43.76 seconds, and LaShawn Merritt, of the United States, won bronze in a season’s best time of 43.85 seconds. Machel Cedenio, of Trinidad & Tobago, ran a national record time of 44.01 seconds, but had to settle for fourth.

Gardiner is looking to get up there with those guys. He said that he truly enjoyed his first Olympic experience, and is looking forward to returning to the grand stage. He feels that he is gradually developing, and expects an even better performance at the next Olympics in 2020 in Tokyo, Japan.

“Things are coming around,” he said. “By 2020, I should be up there. This was my first Olympics so it was a learning experience for me. Once I continue my training and continue working hard I believe that I will be able to make it back to this level and have an even better showing.”

Gardiner has a season’s best time of 44.46 seconds, done to win the national title at the Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations’ (BAAA) Senior National Championships. He ran a national record of 44.27 seconds at last year’s nationals.

In one year, Gardiner went from running 47s to 44s in the men’s 400m. His progression has been remarkable.

He has the two fastest times in Bahamian history in the event – 44.27 and 44.30 seconds, the latter done at the Gyulai Istvan Memorial 2015 to defeat Merritt last year.

Gardiner can run the 200m as well. In fact, he is the junior national holder in that event with a time of 20.66 seconds, and has a personal best run of 20.63 seconds.

As far as the 400 is concerned, Gardiner said that he has aspirations of dipping below 44 seconds in the not too distant future. He is coached by Bahamian George Cleare, the Head Coach of The Bahamas’ 29-member Olympic team this year.

With other young Bahamian quarter-milers out there like Stephen “Dirty” Newbold, Alonzo Russell, Kinard Rolle, Henri Delauze and Kendrick Thompson just to name a few, Gardiner believes that the future of men’s 4x400m running in The Bahamas is secured.



