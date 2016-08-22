Miller goes to Facebook to thank her many fans

RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil – In a piece entitled ‘Living the Dream’, Bahamian Olympic Champion Shaunae Miller took to Facebook to thank her God, The Bahamas, her parents, her management team, coaches, and of course her many fans worldwide, for all playing a part in her gold medal winning run last Monday.

She is endeared among Bahamians and has entered all-time Olympic lore as the queen of the 400 meters (m) of the 31st Olympiad in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Miller will always be remembered for that plunge across the finish line last Monday to snatch gold from one America’s most legendary athletes, Allyson Felix. The race itself is one of the more memorable ones of the Olympics this year.

Miller won in a personal best and world leading time of 49.44 seconds, and Felix, the most decorated American female track and field athlete at the Olympics, settled for the silver in 49.51. Jamaican Shericka Jackson won the bronze medal in 49.85 seconds.

Miller’s post on Facebook states as follows: “God has just been so amazing to me in my track career thus far. This entire season has been a big blessing to me – from getting three personal records in the 100, 200, and 400, to getting a national record, to becoming an Olympic champion. God is so amazing.

“He has tested my faith for years and not once did I ever question him or give up hope in him. God's timing is always the best timing. You just have to trust and believe his plan. (I send) a special shout out to my parents for all the love and support they’ve give me throughout the years, my spiritual mother for all the prayers and prophecies that came to past, my coaches Gary Evans and Lance Brauman for all the hard work and preparation they put in for me to achieve this, The Bahamas for all the support – I love you guys so much, and last but not least, to all my fans who have supported me throughout the years.

“You guys are the reason I enjoy what I do. Don’t ever let anyone tell you that you can’t do something. Finally, everyone is talking about the fall, lol. I’ve gotten so many good laughs from the memes I’ve been seeing, but truly and honestly, it wasn’t intentional. I ran my heart out from the very beginning to the very end playing the game of catch me if you can. It sacrificed dipping below 49 seconds but it got me the gold and the pain was worth the price.

“In it all I was victorious and I give God all the thanks and praise for it. I always tell myself, ‘if God doesn’t have something for you, you’re not getting it, but when God has something for you, no man can take it away’. Thank you for all the support! What an amazing Olympic experience this has been for me. I’m an Olympic Champion!”

Miller’s gold is the sixth gold medal for The Bahamas in the history of the Olympics, and the country’s 13th Olympic medal in total. It’s also the third individual gold medal at the Olympics, and the second Olympic gold medal in the women’s 400m behind national record holder Tonique Williams’ run at the 2004 games in Athens, Greece.

Miller’s gold medal is also the second straight for The Bahamas at the Olympics, following the success of the Golden Knights in London, England in 2012.

She is the third fastest Bahamian in the women’s 400m of all-time behind Williams and former national record holder Pauline Davis-Thompson.

An appreciative Miller said that she can’t wait to come home to celebrate with the Bahamian people. Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Dr, Daniel Johnson said here in Rio de Janeiro that a major celebration is being planned, not only for Miller, but for the entire Bahamian team.

The Bahamas’ 29-member team will head back to their various homes and training bases starting today. Celebrations are planned for a later date when all, or most of the team members will be home.



