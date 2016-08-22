Amertil happy to pass the baton

RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil – Christine Amertil has had an athletics career that has spanned about 20 years, and she said that she is happy to pass the baton to the next group of ladies coming up.

Amertil anchored The Bahamas women’s 4x400 meters (m) relay team to a new national record on Friday night, helping them to an 11th place finish overall at these Games of the 31st Olympiad here in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The team of Lanece Clarke, Anthonique Strachan, Carmiesha Cox and Amertil, in that order, finished sixth in their heat and 11th overall, in a national record time of 3:26.36. That stunning time was more than two seconds faster than the previous national record of 3:28.46 that was ran by the team of Clarke, Amertil, Katrina Seymour and Shaunae Miller, at the Beijing World Championships last year. That’s remarkable considering that they were able to do it without the world leader and Olympic Champion.

Amertil said that it was fitting way for her to end her Olympic experience. She has represented The Bahamas on four Olympic teams, and said that this one is definitely her last.

“I feel that The Bahamas has arrived in this event,” said Amertil. “This is probable one of the last opportunities that I will get to run for The Bahamas, and to do it with these girls and set a new national record is a wonderful feeling. I’m ready to come off the scene.

“These ladies have proven to me that I don’t need to be here to guide them. They have done a fantastic job and they will be just fine going forward. It feels good passing the baton to the next set of girls coming up. There will be many more coming behind them so it’s just up to them now to jeep this thing going.”

Amertil, who celebrated her 37th birthday last Thursday, said that she is not definitively ending her career just yet, but added that this is definitely her last Olympic Games. She’s unsure whether or not she will give it a run at next year’s International Association of Athletic Federations’ (IAAF) World Outdoor Championships, set for August 4-13, in London, England. Regardless, she’s sure that The Bahamas could field a women’s 4x400m relay team for those global championships.

“The talent is there. We’ll definitely be a force to reckon with in the future,” she said. “As for me, I’ll take it one day at a time – not making any decisions just yet. There is a little more work to be done, but we’ll see what happens when the time comes.”

Amertil will retire as the fourth fastest Bahamian female quarter-miler of all-time, unless something drastic happens in the later stages of her career. She has a personal best time of 50.09 seconds, done 11 years ago in Yokohama, Japan. She is a former Olympic finalist in the women’s 400m, a world indoor silver and bronze medalist, a Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games gold medalist, a Pan Am Games silver medalist, a Commonwealth Games bronze medalist, and has won a number of relay medals including a silver in the women’s 4x100m relay for The Bahamas at the 2009 Berlin World Championships.

One thing she didn’t do, up until this past weekend, was run on a women’s 4x400m relay team at the Olympics. Up until 2013 in Moscow, Russia, she hadn’t done it at the world championships level.

“It feels good to finally run this event at the Olympics. It was the last thing that I hadn’t done in my career so is feels very good in that regard,” she said, “I feel like I have accomplished just about everything that I set out to do. Running here with these girls and setting a new national record is a great belated birthday gift to myself. I’m satisfied. Also, I must send kudos to my teammates for going out there, running hard, and getting the job done. The future is in great hands in this event.”

Most Bahamian track and field enthusiasts feel that The Bahamas women’s 4x400m relay team is on the doorstep of a major breakthrough. Strachan, Cox and Clarke could provide the building block for that team, and then of course there is the Olympic Champion in the open event, Shaunae Miller. On top of that, there is a number of young talent coming up such as Shaquania Dorsett, Brittni Fountain, D’Nia Freeman and Doneisha Anderson just to name a few.

The future does indeed to appear to be in good hands in the women’s 4x400m relay.



