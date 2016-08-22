‘The Fireman’ ready to ride off into the sunset

RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil – After another strong relay leg for The Bahamas, this one coming at the Olympic Athletics Stadium on Saturday night, Chris “The Fireman” Brown confirmed that these Games of the 31st Olympiad in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, is it for him at the Olympic level.

Brown has been one of the most durable 400-meter runners in the world over the years, lasting 18 years on the professional circuit.

He brought the country home to a bronze medal in the men’s 4x400 meters (m) relay on Saturday, as the team finished in a season’s best time of 2:58.49. Brown ran a 44.2 split on the anchor leg.

For his Olympic career, Brown has collected four relay medals – a gold, a silver and now two bronze. He said that it was definitely a blessing going out with another medal, particularly since The Bahamas was picked by many to be out of the top three this year.

“My entire career has been blessed,” said Brown . “I trust God and I had faith in him. I just wanted to make sure that The Bahamas was well represented for the duration of my career. We did this for the country. I’m blessed. To end the night, and to end my Olympic career, with a bronze medal is like a victory.

“This is certainly my final Olympic Games. Hopefully, I’ll come back for the world relays next year and maybe the world championships, but it will just be a focus on the 4x4 – to help the guys get through and make sure that we have a good team that can stand firm against the rest of the world. Right now, I’m just going to enjoy this bronze medal and focus on my family.”

Brown is the most decorated Bahamian quarter-miler of all-time. Also, he is the most decorated quarter-miler worldwide at the world indoor championships. He has a gold, two silver and three bronze medals from that global meet. At the world outdoor championships, Brown has a gold, two silver and a bronze.

Brown is also a two-time Pan American Games Champion, a two-time Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Champion and has won medals at the Continental Cup.

He hasn’t picked a date for hanging up the cleats just yet, but the end is near. Brown said that it would be a blessing to run at the International Association of Athletic Federations’ (IAAF) World Relay Championships in The Bahamas next year, and possibly the world outdoor championships in London, England as well.

“Everything comes to an end, and this is a good way for me to bring everything to an end, with a bronze medal,” he said. “I have been blessed for a while. I’ve been healthy for pretty much most of my career, and I’m just thankful. Thank God for the victory. This bronze medal in the relay is a victory for us.”

Brown has brought stability to men’s 4x400m relay running for The Bahamas over the years. He has contributed the most, and will probably go down in history as the country’s best relay runner in that event. He has achieved quite a bit in the open 400m as well. Brown was twice fourth at the Olympics and twice fourth at the world championships. He also has a fourth place finish from the Commonwealth Games, and a fifth place finish from the world championships.

He has been a part of almost every significant men’s 4x400m relay team in Bahamian history. Bahamians know the end is near for Brown, but what a ride it’s been.

From the young man from Wemyss Bight, Eleuthera, who tried to chase down Michael Johnson at the 2000 Olympics, to arguably the best relay runner ever for The Bahamas, the country has certainly gotten its money worth from Chris “The Fireman” Brown.



