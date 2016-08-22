Miller, Thomas set to continue their seasons

RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil – While a number of Bahamian athletes will return to their various homes and training bases this week, some ending their athletic seasons, the beat goes on for a couple of them on the European circuit.

Donald Thomas is set to take part in a loaded men’s high jump competition at the Athletissima Diamond League Meet in Lausanne, Switzerland this Thursday, and newly crowned Olympic Champion Shaunae Miller is very much in the hunt for the coveted Diamond Trophy in the women’s 400 meters (m). In fact, Miller, with three wins under belt, leads the standings with 30 points.

Miller has won all three of her Diamond League races in the women’s 400m this season. Stephenie Ann McPherson, of Jamaica, who is second in the Diamond League standings with 25 points, won one, and her fellow Jamaican Novlene Williams-Mills won the other. There are only two remaining – Paris, France on Saturday; and the Diamond League season finale on September 9, in Brussels, Belgium.

Miller will compete in that Diamond League finale in Brussels.

In the standings, she is followed by McPherson and American Natasha Hastings. Hastings is third with 18 points.

On Monday, Miller raced to the Olympic title in the women’s 400m at these Games of the 31st Olympiad here in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, plunging across the finish line in 49.44 seconds. American Allyson Felix was second in 49.51 seconds, and Jamaican Shericka Jackson finished third in 49.85 seconds.

In the men’s high jump, Thomas is set to join some of the big names in the event in Lausanne. The silver and bronze medalists from these Olympics are confirmed – Mutaz Essa Barshim of Qatar, and Bohdan Bondarenko of the Ukraine. They took the silver and bronze here in Rio respectively, behind gold medalist Derek Drouin, of Canada.

Thomas is currently in a four-way tie for 11th in the Diamond League standings with two points. Bondarenko leads with 26 points, American Erik Kynard is second with 22 points, and Robbie Grabarz, of Great Britain, is third with 17 points.

The International Association of Athletics Federation’s (IAAF) Diamond League encompasses 32 individual event disciplines, with a points scoring ‘Diamond Race’ which runs throughout the 14-meet series. Winners of each ‘Diamond Race’ will get a Diamond Trophy, $USD 40,000 cash prize, and a wildcard entry into the ensuing IAAF World Championships.

Each of the disciplines is staged seven times with the top six athletes being awarded the same amount of points at each meet with the exception of the final where the points are doubled.

In addition, at each of the 14 meets and for each of the 16 Diamond Race disciplines per meet, the same amount of prize money is awarded to the competing athletes totaling $USD 480,000 per meet.

Both Miller and Thomas turned in strong performances at these Olympics. Women’s 200m controversy aside, Miller galloped to victory in her signature event in a new world leading and personal best time.

There were some questions regarding her not running in the heats of the women’s 4x400m relay for The Bahamas, but it understood that she was still ailing from the bruises she suffered during her fall at the end of the open women’s 400.

Also, it was noted by coaches here in Rio that she had three grueling rounds of the women’s 400 meters, that her management team might have factored in the decision for her not to run, and then there was the possibility of disenfranchisement of an athlete who would helped the team to justifiably qualify.

As for Thomas, he had to settle for a three-way tie for seventh in the men’s high jump competition here in Rio. Thomas had a best clearance of 2.29m (7’ 6”). Bahamian Trevor Barry also took part in that final, and had a best leap of 2.25m (7’ 4-1/2”) to finish 11th.

An Olympic medal is just about the only medal at a major senior international meet to elude Thomas. He has won at almost every major senior competition except for the Olympics. Thomas was clean up until 2.33m (7’ 7-3/4”) in the men’s high jump final here in Rio, and then knocked down the bar all three times at that height.

Drouin won the gold medal, clearing a season’s best of 2.38m (7’ 9-3/4”). Barshim was second with a clearance of 2.36m (7’ 8-3/4”), and Bondarenko won the bronze medal, clearing 2.33m. Three other jumpers cleared 2.33m, but Bondarenko finished third based on number of knockdowns.

As for Thomas, he has a season’s and personal best leap of 2.37m (7’ 9-1/4”), that was done in July in Hungary.

He wasn’t able to duplicate that performance at these Olympics, but is looking forward to getting a big jump this Thursday in Lausanne.



