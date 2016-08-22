Rio closes out Olympics in style

RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil – With “Superman” Leevan Sands carrying the flag last night, The Bahamas ended its time here at the Games of the 31st Olympiad in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and the city of beaches sent the world home with energy and enthusiasm.

South America’s first Olympics was grand, filled with camaraderie, great competition, and lasting memories. Friendships were built and rivalries established. None of the pre-games threats came to fruition, despite the efforts of a limited few to spoil the splendor and success of the games with false reports and isolated incidents of criminal activity.

The presence of Zika won’t be known for another few weeks, the athletes and media villages were primarily safe, the venues were well-equipped, and chemicals in the water and acts of violence and terrorism never materialized.

Rio put on a show, and although excited and thrilled to stage South America’s first Olympics, it was almost as if a sigh of relief was released last night.

Thousands packed the 78,000-seat Maracanã Stadium for the closing ceremony last night. The games featured about 10,000 athletes from over 200 countries, and although quite a few left after their events would have been completed, it was evident that many stayed for the closing party last night.

It was the kind of party that only Rio could stage, featuring a Brazilian cultural exhibition complete with Samba dancers and a carnival explosion.

The Games of the 31st Olympiad will be remembered for many things, mostly fierce competition and exceptional results.

Jamaica’s Usain Bolt and America’s Michael Phelps cemented their legendary status, each taking part in his last Olympics. Zac Efron kissed Simone Biles. American Helen Maroulis won America’s first Olympic gold medal in female wrestling, taking down a Japanese legend in the process. A Refugee Olympic team took part. A 24-year-old South African took down one of the more famous world records in athletics, and the host nation won seven gold medals, including one in men’s soccer, at the same time exacting revenge for a world cup defeat, sending the nation into an uproar.

Even a young Bahamian lady, in a spectacular dive at the tape, snatched gold from an American legend in one of the more memorable races of the Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

Yes, there were many thrills and even some spills of the Games of the 31st Olympiad. At the end of the day, it fulfilled its mantra.

The games brought the world together in a sense of unity and oneness through sport.

Closing remarks were brought by International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach, and the leader of the games organizing committee Carlos Arthur Nuzman.

Norwegian tropical music producer Kygo entertained the crowd during a segment of the ceremony aimed at promoting the new Olympic Channel, a service which launches this week.

The Olympic flame was extinguished, and it’s now on to Tokyo 2020 as the official handover of the Olympic flag was made last night.

The 2020 Summer Olympics is set for July 24 to August 9, in Tokyo, Japan.



