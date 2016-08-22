The Bahamas finishes in a three-way tie for 51st

RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil – Despite a number of shortcomings and disappointments, Team Bahamas finished this year’s Olympics with one of its best collective performances ever, in terms of medals, at the Olympic level.

There were a number of subpar performances, particularly from the track and field sprinters of Team Bahamas, but the end of the day, no one could complain about a gold and a bronze.

In the medal standings, The Bahamas finished in a three-way tie for 51st overall with its two medals – gold and bronze. The Ivory Coast and the Independent Olympic Athletes also ended these Olympics with two medals – a gold and bronze each.

At the end of the day, The Bahamas prevailed over much larger nations such as Puerto Rico, Mexico, Norway and India, just to name a few.

The United States won the Olympics with 121 total medals – 46 gold, 37 silver and 38 bronze. Great Britain finished second with 67 total medals – 27 gold, 23 silver and 17 bronze; and China rounded out the top three with 70 total medals – 26 gold, 18 silver and 26 bronze.

The order of finish at the Olympics is based on gold medal count.

Jamaica was the top Caribbean country, finishing 16th overall with 11 total medals – six gold, three silver and two bronze.

The Bahamas’ medals by Shaunae Miller and the men’s 4x400 meters (m) relay team were the 13th and 14th for the country at the Olympics, and made these Games of the 31st Olympiad in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, a very successful one for The Bahamas.

It also extended a streak of at least one Olympic medal for the country at seven straight Olympics, starting with Frank Rutherford’s bronze medal winning leap in the men’s triple jump competition at the 1992 games in Barcelona, Spain.

When the final numbers are out, these games will probably have The Bahamas ranked as the per capita champion of the Olympics again – a title the country held for three straight Olympics and four out of five from 1992-2008.

This year’s performance also matches the 2004 games in Athens, Greece as the second best showing, medals wise, for The Bahamas in the history of the Olympics. That year, the country got a gold from Tonique Williams-Darling in the women’s 400m and a bronze from Debbie Ferguson-McKenzie in the women’s 200m.

This year, The Bahamas matched that with gold and bronze.

“When you look at the performances of the team as a whole, you would have to say that it was commendable,” said Chef de Mission Roy Colebrook. “Two medals at this level of competition for a small country such as ours is remarkable. There were some ups and downs, but the end of the day, we have two medals. Also, there were athletes making finals, semi-finals, and achieving personal best times, so you really can’t be disappointed about that. We are proud of all 32 athletes who were named to the team this year. They went out there and represented themselves and the country very well. Additionally, there are a number of young athletes on the team who will make future teams and carry on the great tradition of making finals and winning medals for The Bahamas.”

The Bahamas also won two medals at the 2008 games in Beijing, China, but the two medals that year were silver and bronze – silver from the men’s 4x400m relay team of Andretti Bain, Michael Mathieu, Andrae Williams, Chris Brown, Avard Moncur and Ramon Miller, and bronze from “Superman” Leevan Sands in the men’s triple jump.

The only time The Bahamas topped this year’s performance, medal wise, was in 2000 at the Sydney Olympics when the country won two gold medals and one bronze. The two gold medals came courtesy of Pauline Davis-Thompson in the women’s 200m and the Golden Girls of Davis-Thompson, Chandra Sturrup, Savetheda Fynes, Ferguson-McKenzie and Eldece Clarke in the women’s 4x100m. The bronze that year came from the team of Avard Moncur, Chris Brown, Troy McIntosh, Carl Oliver and Timothy Munnings in the men’s 4x400m relay.

The medals for Davis-Thompson and the men’s 4x400m relay team that year weren’t won on the track, but were obtained later as a result of doping cases against American athletes.



