Up and down performances for Team Bahamas in Rio

RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil – When one looks at The Bahamas’ performance, across the board, at the Games of the 31st Olympiad in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, a conclusion could derived that the athletes performed as well as they could on the world’s biggest stage for sports, and will return home with some hardware.

Leading the way was Bahamian sprint queen Shaunae Miller. What started as a tumultuous Olympics for Miller, regarding her interest in running the women’s 200 meters (m) and the uproar that followed afterwards, ended in jubilation with her being crowned the new queen in the women’s 400m.

Miller wanted to go after the double, but the coaches and management team of Team Bahamas decided against it, instead going with the trio of Tynia Gaither, Anthonique Strachan and Sheniqua Ferguson in the women’s 200m.

Only Gaither made it out of the first round, and finished 24th overall in the semi-finals. Miller is number four in the world in the event according to the International Association of Athletics Federations’ (IAAF) Top Performance List. She set the new Bahamian national record of 22.05 seconds this year, but according to reports, her camp waited too late to state an interest in running the event here in Rio, and with team officials not wanting to disenfranchise any athlete that would have justifiably qualified and was here at the games, they decided against letting Miller run.

Then came the issue with Miller not running in the heats of the women’s 4x400m relay. According to reports, she wasn’t well enough to run that particular night but declared her availability for the final should The Bahamas advance. The country did not. According to reports, Miller was still feeling the effects of on bruises after falling to the track at the end for the open women’s 400m.

Also, it was noted by coaches here in Rio that she had three grueling rounds of the women’s 400m, and that her management team might have factored in the decision for her not to run.

Speaking of the women’s 400m, Miller struck gold in a personal best and world leading time of 49.44 seconds.

The only other medal for The Bahamas at these games came courtesy of the men’s 4x400m relay team. The team of Alonzo Russell, Michael Mathieu, Steven Gardiner and Chris Brown, in that order, won bronze in a season’s best time of 2:58.49 – the sixth fastest time ever for The Bahamas in the event.

The women’s team of Lanece Clarke, Anthonique Strachan, Carmiesha Cox and Christine Amertil, in that order, ran a new national record time of 3:26.36 in the heats. They were 11th overall and failed to make the final by less than a second.

What more could be said of 21-year-old Pedrya Seymour. The young lady had the two best runs of her life at these Olympics.

She set a new national record of 12.64 seconds in the semi-finals of the women’s 100 meters (m) hurdles, and then followed that up in the final with 12.76 run for sixth place.

Both Donald Thomas and Trevor Barry advanced to the final of the men’s high jump. Thomas cleared 2.29m (7’ 6”) and finished in a three-way tie for seventh, and Barry was 11th, clearing 2.25m (7’ 4-1/2”).

Steven Gardiner and Tynia Gaither made semi-finals. Gardiner was 11th overall in 44.72 seconds, and Gaither finished 24th overall in 23.45 seconds. She ran 22.90 seconds in the opening round heats, and failed to make the semis in the women’s 100m with an opening time of 11.56 seconds. Strachan ran a season’s best time of 22.96 seconds in the opening round heats in the women’s 200m and just missed qualifying for the semis.

Chris “The Fireman” Brown just missed qualifying for the semi-finals of the men’s 400m. He ran an opening round time of 45.56 seconds and finished tied for 20th overall.

In the men’s 200m, Teray Smith finished in a three-way tie for 52nd overall with a time of 20.66 seconds. Shavez Hart finished tied for 56th with a time of 20.74 seconds. He ran 10.28 seconds in the opening round heats of the men’s 100m, and finished in a three-way tie for 37th.

In the men’s triple jump, “Superman” Leevan Sands finished 18th overall, finishing with a best leap of 16.53m (54’ 2-3/4”), and Latario Collie failed to register a good jump. He scratched on all three of his attempts.

In the women’s long jump, Bianca Stuart was 16th overall, with a best leap of 6.45m (21’ 2”). She missed the final by four spots and eight centimeters.

All of the other performances in athletics by Bahamian athletes were substandard.

In swimming, Arianna Vanderpool-Wallace just missed out on the women’s 50m free final for a second straight Olympics, finishing ninth overall in 24.60 seconds. She was 18th overall in the women’s 100m free, in 54.56 seconds.

Joanna Evans had a great Olympics. She was 13th overall in the women’s 400m free in a new national record of 4:07.60. Evans also swam a national record in the women’s 200m free, finishing 37th overall in 2:01.27. She ended her competition by competing in the women’s 800m free, and was the only member of Team Bahamas to compete in three individual events at these Games of the 37th Olympiad.

Dustin Tynes was 44th overall in the men’s 100m breast in 1:03.71.

Emily Morley made history for The Bahamas by becoming the first Bahamian to compete in the sporting discipline of rowing at the Olympics. She finished 30th overall in the women’s single sculls.



