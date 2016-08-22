Men bring home bronze for The Bahamas

RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil – Alonzo Russell validated his selection to the team, Michael Mathieu gutted out an injury to get the stick around, Steven Gardiner turned in the fastest split, and the eternal one, Chris “The Fireman” Brown ran as smart of an anchor leg as you would ever see in leading The Bahamas to the bronze medal in the men’s 4x400 meters (m), as the curtains descended on the Games of the 31st Olympiad.

On paper, The Bahamas was not as strong as some of the other teams in the running this year. The United States was an overwhelming favorite for the gold medal, and teams such as Trinidad & Tobago, Great Britain, Jamaica, Belgium and even Botswana were considered stronger than The Bahamas.

In the end, the four young men from The Bahamas proved the adage true – never underestimate the heart of a champion.

Considered borderline in terms of winning a medal, Russell, Mathieu, Gardiner and Brown came through for the country, securing a beautiful bronze in the penultimate athletics event in these Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The team finished third in a season’s best time of 2:58.49. The United States won the gold as expected in a season’s best time of 2:57.30, and Jamaica settled for the silver, in a season’s best time for them, 2:58.16. The Bahamas, with a spirited anchor leg from Brown, held off a charging Belgian team for the bronze. The Belgians were fourth in a national record time of 2:58.52.

All of the guys turned in respectable splits, especially national record holder Gardiner with a time of 43.79 seconds.

Russell led off in 45.3, handing the baton to Mathieu in third place.

“I just wanted to go out there and set up the race for my teammates,” he said. “I just want to thank God for allowing us to come through with the bronze medal. It was kind of tough. I’m just happy that we were able to put the best team together and come away with the bronze.”

Mathieu struggled a bit on his leg, but was battling a quad injury, and still handed off in good position. He still managed to turn in a split of 45.1.

“It was kind of hard but I just had to pull through. Thank God for it,” he said. “It was really hard for us all year, and I was surprised that we came out with something to tell you the truth. We just have to thank God. There was a lot of pressure on us but we came out with something, so that was good.”

National record holder Gardiner was exceptional, turning in the fastest split of the team, and bringing the unit from fifth to third. The 20-year-old proved that men’s 400-meter running in the country is in good hands going forward.

“It was my first Olympic experience and I was pretty excited about it. I just wanted to go out there and have a good run,” he said. “It was a rough year for us but we managed to pull it off. Thank God for that. We brought home a medal, so we’re happy about that. There are a lot of young guys coming up, so we feel that we will be able to carry on the legacy in this event.”

Brown steadied himself, not taking it out too fast, and when it came time to make his move, he did. In the process, he managed to hold off a surging Kevin Borlee from Belgium to secure the bronze medal for The Bahamas.

“We just went out there and did the best that we could have done with what we had, considering that a lot of our guys were injured this year,” he said. “A lot of people counted us out but we went out there and got the job done. We will continue to keep the fire blazing.

“The guys came out tonight and they ran well. We did this one for Demetrius. Hats off to him. I know that he wanted to be a part of it, but it will make him hungrier for next year – the world championships. Hopefully he could go there put in the work, and come back twice as strong.”

Demetrius Pinder, who ran the second leg for Team Bahamas at the last Olympics four years ago, was the only member of the relay pool not to run in the heats or final. He was a pivotal part of the golden squad at the London Olympics, and has turned in some of the fastest relay splits in Bahamian history, but according to reports, coaches weren’t sure of his fitness level, and consequently left him out of the line-up. He was also fifth in the men’s 400m at the Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations’ (BAAA) Senior National Championships in June.

Gardiner won the national title in 44.46 seconds, Russell was second in a personal best run of 45.25 seconds, Brown was third in 45.59 seconds, Stephen Newbold, who ran the heats of the relay here in Rio, was fourth in 45.80 seconds, and Pinder finished fifth in 46.16 seconds. Mathieu was sixth in 46.29 seconds.

Team leader Brown was one of the vocal ones in getting Pinder inserted into the line-up to no avail.

“I’m sure it was a tough decision, but I really wanted Demetrius in there,” said Brown. “He’s been with us for a while, and has a lot of experience but, like I said, it was a tough decision and it worked out for us. That’s all that matters. I felt that we would have achieved a similar goal with Demetrius, but you have to give it to the young guys. They went out there and ran very well.”

The bronze by the men on Saturday night gave The Bahamas two medals at the Games of the 31st Olympiad this year to finish in a three-way tie for 51st in the medal standings.

Shaunae Miller won gold in the women’s 400m, and the team of Russell, Mathieu, Gardiner and Brown won a beautiful bronze.



