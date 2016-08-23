BJF named official judo academy center for Caribbean

The Bahamas Judo Federation (BJF) continues to make significant strides toward making the federation one of the most recognizable judo federations in the world. On Wednesday, The Bahamas was officially named as the International Judo Federation’s (IJF) academy center for the entire Caribbean. The Bahamas joins Mexico City and Miami as the only other centers in the Pan American territory.

Immediately after judo was included in the Commonwealth Games’ core sports, The Bahamas was selected to host the 2017 Commonwealth Youth Games (CYG).

President of the BJF D'Arcy Rahming, Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Dr. Daniel Johnson and Director of Sports Tim Munnings met with President of the IJF Marius Vizer, IJF Development Director Jose Rodriguez and Director of the IJF Academy Envic Galea at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro to discuss the sport’s presence at the CYG and the idea of The Bahamas being an official academy.

The IJF’s decision to make The Bahamas an academy was the second bit of good news the BJF received this month. Last week, the federation was awarded 50 training uniforms by the Japanese Judo Federation that will be used by the national team. In July, Bahamas Judo Head Coach D’Arcy Rahming Jr. and top athlete Cynthia Rahming trained at the headquarters of the judo martial art, the Kodokan, in Japan. They presented the directors of the Kodokan with a “History of Bahamas Judo” book that they authored and formed a relationship with them. That experience is what led the Japanese federation to make such a generous decision.

"We are delighted to form such an important relationship as it presents opportunities for many Bahamians to train in Japan." said Rahming. "We intend to have our CARIFTA and Commonwealth Youth Games team experience training in Japan within the coming year."

Also in July, the BJF was able to capture three medals at the U.S. Judo Junior Open. The Bahamian team was made up of martial artists from various clubs in New Providence and Abaco. Asia Bullard, Deleon Sweeting and Rachel Rolle all captured bronze medals in their respective divisions.

Judo is one of six sporting disciplines that will be contested at the Commonwealth Youth Games. The event is set to feature more than 1,000 young athletes ages 14 to 18, representing 71 countries.



