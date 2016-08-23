Athletes depart Rio de Janeiro

RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil – Just a handful of Bahamian athletes were still at the Athletes Village on Monday, as thousands departed Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, following a lively and entertaining closing ceremony at the Maracanã Stadium on Sunday night.

The Games of the 31st Olympiad came to an abrupt end after a fortnight of intense competition, friendly rivalry and stunning recording-breaking performances.

The thrill of victory was evident on the faces of athletes such as Polish hammer thrower Anita Wlodarczyk, American swimmer Simone Manuel and The Bahamas’ own Shaunae Miller just to name a few. The sheer joy and excitement of the victors reminded all why four years of training is worth the effort and struggle, and why Olympic success is parallel to none other. It’s the ultimate crowning glory moment for sport.

Other athletes such as Renaud Lavillenie, of France, Japanese wrestler Saori Yoshida and quarter-miler LaShawn Merritt, of the United States, appeared to be in stunned disbelief, but still left as medalists from the greatest sports show on Earth.

The Brazilian men’s volleyball team, the Serbian men’s water polo team and Great Britain’s women’s field hockey team defied odds and rose to stardom. Both American basketball teams dominated as expected, but world number one tennis players Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, and Serena Williams, of The United States, were left wanting.

A person once said, ‘you don’t win silver or bronze, you lose gold’. Just tell that to The Bahamas men’s 4x400 meters (m) relay team. They were counted out and left for dead after a below-average season individually and collectively, but when the lights shone brightest, they rose to the occasion.

Never underestimate the heart of a champion. Team leader Chris “The Fireman” Brown said it best: “This bronze is a victory for us.”

That bronze alone with Miller’s gold in the women’s 400m allowed The Bahamas to match its second best showing ever at the Olympics. The best was the 2000 Sydney games when the country won three total medals – two gold and a bronze.

Team Bahamas Chef de Mission Roy Colebrook said they couldn’t have asked for much more from the 29-member Bahamian team in Rio de Janeiro this year, most of whom are already back with their families, at their respective schools or at their various training grounds. It was a pretty subdued Monday at the village as thousands of athletes had already departed, signifying the end of what is the greatest sports show on Earth.

“I think Team Bahamas would have accomplished its goal of giving good representation and producing results,” said Colebrook. “All we wanted our athletes to do was to go out there and give it their best. Once they would have done that, then we would be satisfied with the results. At the end of the day, you can’t complain once athletes give it their best.”

The Bahamas ended the competition in a three-way tie for 51st in the medal standings with two total medals – one gold and one bronze. The Americans dominated with 121 total medals – 46 gold, 37 silver and 38 bronze – almost 20 gold more than second place finisher Great Britain.

As for Team Bahamas, more than half of the team members were under 25 years of age, and more than half were first-time Olympians.

Colebrook said that bodes well for the future. The young team members from this year, he feels, will make up the bulk of the team four years from now.

The 2020 Olympics is set for July 24 to August 9, in Tokyo, Japan. Colebrook expects The Bahamas to continue to build off its success and keep the tradition alive of making finals and winning medals.

The Bahamas has won at least one Olympic medal in seven straight Olympics, and was declared the per capita champions of the Olympics for three straight Olympiads, and four out of five from 1992 to 2008.







