Shaunae Miller is youngest ever Bahamian Olympic champion

RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil – Not only did Shaunae Miller gallop to gold in the women’s 400 meters (m) at the Games of the 31st Olympiad in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, but she did so as the youngest Bahamian ever.

At just 22-years-old, Miller is the youngest Bahamian Olympic Champion, the youngest Bahamian individual Olympic medalist, and the second youngest Bahamian Olympic medalist ever, behind Debbie Ferguson-McKenzie.

She crossed the finish line in a personal best and world leading time of 49.44 seconds last week Monday to snatch the Olympic title away American Allyson Felix. Felix was second in a season’s best time of 49.51 seconds, and Jamaican Shericka Jackson finished third in 49.85 seconds.

After losing to Felix at last year’s Beijing World Championships, Miller said she came into this season with a focus of going after the Olympic title. She got faster, and instead of relying on her top end speed and long strides, Miller worked on her explosion out of the blocks and maintaining a torrid pace through the first 300 meters of the race, thereby turning the tables on the fast starting Felix. It worked as she was able to hold on for the god medal.

It’s remarkable how good she’s been at such a young age. Miller won the world junior title as a 15-year-old. She came back the following year and claimed the world youth title. If she goes on to win the senior world title and complete the trifecta, she will join Jamaican legendary sprinter Usain Bolt as the only athletes to ever do that.

She’s the youngest Bahamian world finalist ever, the youngest Bahamian world medalist ever, and now the youngest Bahamian Olympic Champion ever.

Miller said she’s just thankful to God, her parents, coaches, management team and of course her many fans for helping her on this journey.

“I couldn’t have done it without the help of so many people,” she said. “I’m grateful. Thank-you Bahamas. I love you guys so much. I really wanted to come out here and win this gold medal for the Bahamian people. They have been so supportive of me, and I’m happy that I was able to get it done.”

Miler’s time at these Olympics wasn’t completely a bed of roses. She wanted to run the women’s 200m and declared her availability to do so.

However, with five Bahamian ladies having qualified for the event, and three already slated to run it in Rio, the coaches of Team Bahamas decided against letting Miller run. Instead, Tynia Gaither, Anthonique Strachan and Sheniqua Ferguson were left to carry the banner for The Bahamas in the women’s 200m at these Olympics.

Just Gaither made it out of the opening round, and finished 24th overall after running a dismal 23.45 seconds in the semi-finals. Miller is number three in the world in the event, according to the International Association of Athletics Federations’ (IAAF) Top Performance List.

Then came the situation with the women’s 4x400m. According to reports, Miller wasn’t 100 percent after that fall at the end of the women’s 400m when she surged past Felix for the gold medal. According to reports, she wasn’t well enough to run that particular night but declared her availability for the final should The Bahamas advance. The country did not.

Also, it was noted by coaches of Team Bahamas that she had three grueling rounds of the women’s 400m, and that her management team might have factored in the decision for her not to run the heats of the women’s 4x400m relay. Be that as it may, the team of Lanece Clarke, Strachan, Carmiesha Cox and Christine Amertil went out there and ran a new national record of 3:26.36. They were fifth in their heat and finished 11th overall, just missing the final by three spots and about half of a second.

Who knows what would have happened if blessed with the legs of the youngest Bahamian Olympic Champion ever?

At just 22, Miller has almost her entire career in front of her.



