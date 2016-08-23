Seymour set to return to Illinois

RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil – Now that the Games of the 31st Olympiad are over, it’s back to the various homes and training bases for the 29-member Bahamian team.

One such athlete, Pedrya Seymour, is preparing to enter her junior year at the University of Illinois at Urbana–Champaign. The 21-year-old rising star goes into the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) athletics season as one of the top-ranked female hurdlers. Given her stumble at last year’s NCAAs, there’s no doubt that she will be trying to make amends this year.

Seymour was sixth in the Olympic final of the women’s 100 meters (m) hurdles last Wednesday, running the second-fastest time of her career – 12.76 seconds. She ran her fastest time ever in the semis, 12.64 seconds for a new Bahamian senior national record. In that final, Seymour was just 15 one hundredths of a second away from a medal, and about three tenths of a second short of the gold. Sadly, a stumble over the last hurdle might have prevented a top three spot and another national record for Seymour.

Going into the Olympics, Seymour’s national record stood at 12.83 seconds, done to win the silver medal at the North American, Central American and Caribbean (NACAC) Under-23 Championships behind Puerto Rican Jasmine Camacho-Quinn.

She is the fastest rising star in athletics in The Bahamas right now.

Seymour appears to get better and better with each race, and after improving by nearly a full second in five short months, she still expects to go faster. The redshirt junior is looking to make even more progression this collegiate season.

“Well, I feel like I haven’t put the perfect race together as yet. There are still some things I feel I could do better,” she said. “I’m just going to go back and continue working hard. I’m sure once I keep the hard work and training the results will come.”

Seymour was one of the bright spots for Team Bahamas at the Games of the 31st Olympiad in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. In fact, she was one of only four Bahamian athletes to make an individual final, and probably the most shocking of the quartet to do so.

Seymour is looking forward to a breakout collegiate season for the Illinois Fighting Illini this year, indoors and outdoors. Last season alone, she reached the pinnacle of both aspects of the sport, competing at the International Association of Athletics Federations’ (IAAF) World Indoor Championships, and last week at the Olympics. It was her first time competing at both global meets.

With her sixth place finish in the Olympic final, Seymour turned in the highest Olympic finish by a Fighting Illini athlete in 20 years. She is coached by Ron Garner and Randy Gillon at Illinois. She is second on Illinois’ all-time list in the event behind Canadian two-time Olympian Perdita Felicien who holds the school record of 12.53 seconds.

Seymour has broken the Bahamian national five times this year, won medals at both the Big Ten indoor and outdoor championships, and has achieved indoor and outdoor All-American statuses.

Last season, she stumbled over the first hurdle during the final of the event at the NCAA Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon, USA.

She goes into this season with one of the fastest times, and will be one of the favorites for the NCAA title next June.

The 2017 NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships is set for June 7-10 at Hayward Field in Eugene. Performing well at the NCAAs this season is one of the goals of Seymour.



