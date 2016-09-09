Poland headed to The Bahamas for world cup

Poland is the first European team to qualify for the 2017 FIFA (International Federation of Association Football) Beach Soccer World Cup, set for April 27 to May 7, in Nassau, The Bahamas.

The Polish team booked their tickets to The Bahamas with a 5-3 upset win over Russia during the European qualifiers in Jesolo, Italy, on Thursday. They got past the Ukraine on Wednesday and went one better against the two-time World Cup winners, Russia, on Thursday. European Champions Ukraine shrugged off their surprise defeat against Poland to beat Moldova 7-2, but it’s the Polish team to qualify for the 2017 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup first.

Three more nations are on the verge of qualifying for the 2017 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup in The Bahamas. Italy, Portugal and Switzerland are in position to join Poland with wins today.

The Poles pulled off a huge upset against Russia to seal their place at the competition next year. They join host nation The Bahamas and Tahiti who have both automatically qualified for the prestigious event. A total of 16 countries will face off on the sands of the Bahamas Football Association’s (BFA) newly improved beach soccer and futsal facility at the foot of the Sir Sidney Poitier Bridge at Malcolm Park. The event is expected to attract hundreds of visitors to the shores of The Bahamas.

Italy’s skipper Ramacciotti put his team on the brink of qualification by scoring twice inside the final minute of their match against Germany. They won 5-4 on Thursday.

Defending World Champion Portugal all but confirmed its place in The Bahamas for next year by beating France 5-3 on Thursday; and Switzerland put itself on the brink of qualification with a narrow 7-6 win over Azerbaijan.



