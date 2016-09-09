Woods plans to compete in 2016 Hero World Challenge

Golf fans around the island will be afforded a golden opportunity later this year - one that they have been waiting on for some time now, since 2014 to be exact.

For the first time since the Hero World Golf Challenge was moved to the Albany Resort Golf Course two years ago, fans of the sport will get to see the tournament’s chief organizer and 14-time major winner Tiger Woods compete at the prestigious event.

The Hero World Challenge was established in 1999, features 18 top-ranked professionals and is a benefit for the Tiger Woods Foundation.

After he missed last year’s tournament due to multiple back injuries, Woods announced yesterday that he plans to play in this year’s Hero World Challenge, set for December.

“My hope is to have my game ready to go,” he said. “Whether I can play depends on my continued progress and recovery.”

Woods suggested that he aims to play in the Safeway Open in California, starting on October 13. Following that, he said he wants to compete in the Turkish Airlines Open in November and close the year out in The Bahamas in December.

“It could be a fun fall," said Woods. "It was difficult missing tournaments that are important to me, but this time I was smart about my recovery and didn't rush it. My rehabilitation is to the point where I’m comfortable making plans, but I still have work to do.”

The Hero World Challenge is set to be held at Albany for at least two more years. Woods hasn’t competed since finishing tied for 10th at the 2015 Wyndham Championship. He had back surgery last September and a follow-up procedure to ease discomfort from a pinched nerve.

Woods has not won a major since the 2008 US Open. He battled a number of knee, leg and back injuries since. He has won 79 Professional Golfers' Association (PGA) events, three shy of Sam Snead’s all-time record, and his major total is four shy of the all-time record of 18 by Jack Nicklaus.



