Hield ready for fast-paced lane of the NBA

Although it seems like it was just yesterday when Bahamian Chavano “Buddy” Hield was selected with the sixth overall pick in the first round of the National Basketball Association (NBA) Draft by the New Orleans Pelicans, a lot has happened since that time, and the expectations for the 6’5” wingman continue to grow.

He has to do his part to fill the void left by former starting two-guard Eric Gordon, who also has Bahamian roots, and now that it’s been confirmed that the Pelicans will be without Tyreke Evans and Jrue Holiday until December, a lot of eyes will be on the Grand Bahama native to see how he responds under the bright lights.

Hield will don the Pelicans uniform for the first time when they take on the Dallas Mavericks in their preseason opener on October 1 at the Century Link Center in Bossier City, Louisiana, USA.

“It all moves so fast,” said Hield on being a rookie. “I know I have to continue to work hard on my craft. I have to be locked in on every possession. I know it is going to be a learning curve for me, but I have to remain mentally focused because I know it’s going to be a challenge, but I am ready to take that challenge on.”

One of the key adjustments Hield will have to make is getting his shots off the pass, opposed to setting up with the ball in his hands. Despite that, Pelicans’ Head Coach Alvin Gentry said he still feels Hield will be a good release on the wing for superstar Anthony Davis. When asked about the thought of he and Davis becoming a formidable duo in the league, Hield said he could definitely see it becoming a reality.

“He’s remarkable,” said Hield. “I think he’s one of the top five players in the NBA. The way he runs the offense and defends the rim; it’s hard to find a lot of guys who play two ways at such a high level.”

Hield, who’s known for his stellar work ethic and upbeat attitude, has already caught the eye of the Pelicans front office.

“One thing about Buddy is he puts in the work. He comes in here in the morning and works out, then comes back at night,” Pelicans’ General Manager Dell Demps said on Wednesday at a team reception for the fans. “We have a speaker system set up in this gym, and every night he’s been in town, I hear the Caribbean music at 5 o’clock, blasting, so I try to get all my phone calls in before five,” Demps joked. “He’s a hard worker. He wasn’t a guy coming out of high school who was a top recruit. He made himself into the college player of the year.”

The Pelicans front office got a chance to see Hield play up-close for the first time this summer during the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, Nevada. Hield averaged 16.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game.



