NC head coach excited about Bahamian acquisitions

Although the Niagra College (NC) Knights may have lost three Bahamian players to graduation last season, they won’t have to wait long before local players impact the program once again.

Marako Lundy, Delroy Grandison and Tenero Ferguson all gave the Knights substantial minutes every time they took they floor for Niagara last year, however, NC head coach Keith Vassell is confident that incoming recruits Kevin Cooper, Van Hutchinson Jr, Livingston Bromwell and Jordan Wilson can fill the void left by the former team leaders.

“I’m really excited about the upcoming season. I’m excited for the opportunity we have to get to replace Delroy, Marako and Tenero, and it’s amazing that you find so many players that are both academically and athletically prepared,” he said. “I think we will be able to bounce back from losing high caliber players and I think that sky’s the limit. I think we will have a productive year and can definitely make a run at the championship.”

NC has seen continued success since making Noble Preparatory Academy (NPA) its feeder school. A number of local players have gained educational opportunities through the pipeline that continues to strengthen both sides.

NPA head coach Geno Bullard, who is also the ambassador for Niagara College to the Caribbean, said that while he’s happy the athletes will get a chance to take their talents to the next level, he’s even happier that they get an opportunity to continue their education at the same time.

“When the game ends and the glory fades, educated students will be the ultimate winners,” Bullard said. “It has to be something we are doing right, because all of our players are making easy transitions into the next level. Once again, it comes back to education. These schools know that when they get one of our players, or anyone associated with us, they are getting sound, solid young men with their priorities in the right place. I always preach the importance of building these guys up as total packages. Too often we overlook that these are student-athletes, students first and then athletes.”

NPA has been able to provide over $200,000 in scholarships in five years. The institution has transitioned 167 students to Niagara College to obtain a college degree in seven years.







