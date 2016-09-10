Celebration time

The Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture and the Bahamas Olympic Committee (BOC) on Thursday announced their plans to celebrate the accomplishments of the team that represented The Bahamas at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

According to a press release from the office of Timothy Munnings, director of sports, the celebration is scheduled for Sunday, September 18 at the Melia resort at 3 p.m.

Also, the release revealed that Tommy Stubbs and Buttons Formal Wear have been charged with the organization of the event.

“As you may be aware, Team Bahamas recently returned home with exceptional performances at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games highlighted by attaining two medals, gold and bronze, by Shaunae Miller (400m) and the men’s 4x400m relay respectively, and the first time in history The Bahamas had a finalist in the hurdles and an athlete in rowing,” the release read.

“Buttons Formal Wear with its outstanding record in hosting top-notched productions has planned a welcome home event befitting the marvelous accomplishments of our entire Olympic team which represented our country extremely well in Rio de Janeiro.

“Immediately following the event, the general public is invited to join us in a motorcade from Melia Hotel through the streets of Nassau ending at the Fish Fry, Arawak Cay, where the athletes and entire Olympic team will mix and mingle with the Bahamian public.”

The release further stated that all Bahamians are encouraged to attend the event and motorcade.

Miller shocked the world when she barely edged out American Allyson Felix to take the gold in the women’s 400m, while the men’s 4x400 team had to fight back from fourth place to get back in medal contention.

Along with those performances, there were a number of other noteworthy performances delivered by Team Bahamas at the games.

Emily Morley represented the country for the first time in the sport of rowing. She competed in the women’s single sculls and finished sixth in the E final.

Pedrya Seymour made a name for herself on the track, making it to the final round of the women’s 100m hurdles, Donald Thomas and Trevor Barry competed in the men’s high jump final and Gardiner made it to the semifinal round of the men’s 400.

The Bahamas also saw its share of success in the pool.

Joanna Evans set two national records and Arianna Vanderpool- Wallace made it to the semifinal round of the 50m free.



