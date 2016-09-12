Three teams join Poland in qualifying

The FIFA (International Federation of Association Football) Beach Soccer World Cup Bahamas 2017 Local Organizing Committee (LOC) congratulates the four European teams that secured their tickets to The Bahamas to compete in next year's prestigious tournament.

Switzerland, Portugal and Italy will head to Nassau next April alongside Poland, which became the first European team to qualify, booking their tickets earlier last week. The teams join The Bahamas and Tahiti, who automatically advance to the main event. Over the next few months, the remaining 10 teams will be determined in five more continental qualifying stages.

The Bahamas Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Dr. Daniel Johnson and President of the Bahamas Football Association (BFA) Anton Sealy attended the final round of the European qualifiers in Jesolo, Italy, and were on hand to congratulate the teams.

"If the outstanding skills and high level of excitement displayed by these European teams here in Jesolo are any indication of what we can expect at the Beach Soccer World Cup next year, it is safe to say that beach soccer fans are in for a special treat in Nassau next year. We are looking forward to intense competition and lots of entertainment," Sealy said.

LOC Chairman Jeffrey Beckles also sent congratulations to the teams that fought hard through the tough nine-day tournament to qualify for the main global showdown next year.

"This is a significant step in our journey to the beach soccer world cup. We are happy to welcome these four outstanding countries to our shores. I also want to extend an official invitation to all of the loyal Italian, Portuguese, Polish and Swiss fans who are still celebrating their countries' victories. It's not too early to start making plans to travel to Nassau to be a part of the exciting event scheduled for April 27 to May 7," Beckles said.

The FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup is a spectacular and physically challenging event featuring one goalkeeper and four outfield players per squad. This branch of the sport draws in large television audiences in over 170 countries worldwide, making beach soccer one of the fastest growing professional sports in the world.

Beach soccer matches are highly entertaining affairs that feature a constant flow of spectacular plays. As it is difficult to roll the ball on the sand, the strategy naturally shifts toward flicks, tricks, volleys and bicycle kicks.



