More high school national championships set for this year

For the first time last year, the National Sports Secretariat, which is headed by the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology and the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture, staged high school nationals in basketball and soccer, affording the top athletes in those disciplines an opportunity to compete among the best of their high school peers.

According to Evon Wisdom, sports unit director in the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, those two sports were just a small taste of what they’re trying to do with the national championship program. He said that the secretariat will introduce national championships for even more sporting disciplines this year. Wisdom said the sports to be included this year include bowling and equestrianism; disciplines such as judo, fencing and flag football will eventually be added to the schedule.

“Every year we try to do something outstanding, and last year was no different with the inaugural national high school basketball championships,” Wisdom said. “We felt that event was able to highlight the young men, in particular, playing basketball. We had the collaboration of Nike bringing their high school developmental league here to The Bahamas. We believe it is because of the alliance that we now have with the Bahamas Basketball Federation, and we are thankful to the president and all of the vice presidents. We are hoping that we will be able to support them through super gate attendance this year.”

Wisdom said that the National Sports Secretariat will appoint a chairperson to deal with each national championship and they will be responsible for forming a committee that will include the president or a senior representative from the core sporting body. The list of national championship events set for this year include: National High School Softball Championships for girls and boys in October in Eleuthera, chaired by the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture; National High School Volleyball Championships for boys and girls in November in Grand Bahama, chaired by the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology; National High School Cross Country Championships for boys and girls in November, chaired by the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture; National High School Basketball Championships for boys and girls in March in New Providence, chaired by the education ministry; National High School Track and Field Championships in March in New Providence, chaired by the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture; National High School Sailing Championships, dates to be announced in Exuma, chaired by the Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources; National High School Soccer Championships in May in New Providence, hosted by the education ministry; and the National High School Baseball Championships in May in Grand Bahama, chaired by the education ministry.



