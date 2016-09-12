Thomas finishes seventh in Diamond League finale

Bahamian high jumper Donald Thomas wrapped up his season on Friday night at the International Association of Athletic Federations’ (IAAF) Diamond League finale in Brussels, Belgium.

Thomas finished seventh in the men’s high jump with a leap of 2.26 meters (m) - 7’ 5”. American Eric Kynard won with leap of 2.32m (7’ 7-1/4”). Mutaz Essa Barshim of Qatar and Robert Grabarz of Great Britain also cleared 2.32m, but finished second and third respectively based on number of knockdowns.

Thomas finished eighth in the Diamond League title race, garnering three points in three events. Kynard won the overall title, scoring 46 points over the course of five events.

Prior to the stop in Belgium, Thomas finished sixth in Lausanne, Switzerland. He had a best clearance of 2.25m (7’ 4-1/2”). Thomas skipped over 2.29m (7’ 6-1/4”) and elected to go straight to 2.32m (7’ 7-1/4”), but couldn’t clear it in the three allowed attempts.

National record holder in the men’s 400m Steven Gardiner also competed in Lausanne. Gardiner finished second in the men’s 400m in a time of 44.75 seconds.

Gardiner finished fourth in the men’s 400m standings in the Diamond League standings this year.

Earlier this season, Thomas set a new personal best of 2.37 m (7’ 9-1/4”) at the Gyulai Istvan memorial in Budapest, Hungary.

Thomas’ performance was just off The Bahamas’ national record of 2.38m (7-9 3/4”) that Troy Kemp set on July 12, 1997 in Nice, France.

In June, he regained his national high jump crown at the Bahamas Association of Athletic Association’s (BAAA) Senior National Championships. He regained the title by soaring 2.27m (7’ 5-1/4”) to hold off his Rio bound teammates Trevor Barry and Jamal Wilson, who came second and third respectively as they both cleared 2.25m (7’ 4-1/2”).

Thomas had a best clearance of 2.29m (7’ 6”) at the Olympics, finishing in a three-way tie for seventh overall.

Thomas has won a medal at every level accept for the Olympics. This year was a major improvement from his last Olympic showing in London, England. In qualification he cleared 2.16m (7’ 1”), passed on 2.21 (7’ 3”), then failed to clear 2.26 and did not advance to the final.

Thomas has won gold medals at the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games, the Pan American and Commonwealth Games, and the IAAF World Championships.



