Ayton looking forward to going to Arizona

Bahamian basketball sensation DeAndre Ayton took quite a few people by surprise last week when he committed to the University of Arizona Wildcats, after many believed the New Providence native would end up at Kentucky or Kansas.

Ayton became the highest-rated player ever to commit to Arizona, and according to the 7-foot-1 powerhouse, it’s a decision he hasn’t regretted at all.

“I’m glad I committed to U of A, man... so glad. If I had committed to the others, I think I would have been mad, because I didn’t want to leave my family,” said Ayton in an interview with tucson.com. “With a coach like Coach Miller, we can make history. I really intend to give him his first final four. I think I can really change the college game.”

According to Hillcrest Academy Head Coach Kyle Weaver, the Wildcats made a move on Ayton around the time the other schools backed off of him due to eligibility concerns.

“They knew about the academics,” Weaver said. “They did their own stuff and found out the truth.”

According to Weaver, Arizona Associate Head Coach Joe Pasternack called about Ayton and said the Wildcats had a strong interest in him, and were confident he would be able to clear any eligibility hurdles.

In April, Ayton told reporters that only Kansas was heavily recruiting him at that point, suggesting that all of the other schools had backed off of him.

“I had to catch up, that was the main thing,” Ayton said. “The NCAA (National Collegiate Athletic Association) said some classes I took at Balboa were not creditable, but all that’s done. We got that sorted out already, getting transcripts to the NCAA, and I’m taking the SAT in November.”

While some sports sites still suggest that there’s a chance Ayton could skip out on his commitment to the Wildcats and head overseas, Ayton insists he’s fully committed to playing for Arizona.

“One of the reasons I did it on TV, and especially on ESPN, was to let everybody know I’m going to college,” Ayton said. “I wanted to say something about it earlier, about that overseas rumor, or whatever. My mom doesn’t go that way. She doesn’t take the easy way out. She wants me to really work hard to get to the next level. God forbid, there’s injuries or whatever, but she wants me to get that experience and move on... take baby steps.”

While Ayton has made it clear that he’ll attend college next season, he’s also made it clear that he’s only going to be there for one season.

“I’m solid,” he said. “My family and I don’t do drama. When we say something, we do it. If that’s what we want to do, we stay firm. We don’t go back on our word.”

At numerous tournaments this summer, including Nike’s Peach Jam and the Adidas Nations, Ayton dominated the competition as he stood head and shoulders above the other top ranked prospects in his class and the Class of 2018.

Ayton helped California Supreme reach the semi-finals of the Peach Jam tournament, averaging 19.5 points, 11.5 rebounds and 1.7 blocks over a 16-game Elite Youth Basketball League (EYBL) season. Then, Ayton led Team Harden with 13 points and 14 rebounds in a 123-96 win against Team Canada in the championship game at the Adidas Nations in early August in Garden Grove, California.



