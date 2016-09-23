Freeport Rugby Football Club boys soccer commences this Saturday

After the traditional summer break that allows the players, coaches and the facilities to regroup and re-energize, the Freeport Rugby Football Club kicks off again this Saturday, starting at 11:30 a.m. at the rugby club.

The Freeport Rugby Football Club has a large and successful youth soccer program that has been in existence for over 15 years. It focuses on the young boys and young men on the island.

Over the years, the program has promoted sportsmanship, teamwork, self-confidence and self-discipline as well as develop soccer skills. The club and program organizers are proud that the program has helped at least a dozen boys obtain soccer scholarships to American colleges since the club’s inception. They are equally happy that they have positively impacted the lives of countless boys on the island by helping to instill the key “life skills” noted above.

After successfully introducing a “grassroots” program (with the introduction of organized games each weekend) last season, the club is now looking to further strengthen the overall program in this new season as follows: further grow and develop the Saturday program for boys aged seven to 14; re-introduce the midweek academy (every Wednesday) for various age groups - under-10, under-12, under-15 and over-15; and identify the better and keener players at the above age groups and then further develop their skills and provide opportunities for either national/international or collegiate recognition.

Head Coach Mark Hardy noted that it is the intention to travel at least once this season, and also host teams to help meet the goals stated above. He added that talks are ongoing with New Providence teams with a view to stage matches against those teams as early as this Christmas.

The Saturday “grassroots” soccer league starts this Saturday at 11:30 a.m. Registration will get underway at 10:30 a.m. for boys aged seven to 14 with a registration fee of $25.

Any player who is active in either this program or the YMCA program is eligible for the academy which is scheduled to start in mid October and will encompass the best players at each age group. The under-10s, 12s and 15s will practice once per week, every Wednesday from 5-6:30 p.m. while the over-15s will practice twice weekly with dates/times still to be finalized. Coach Hardy further stated that “practices will obviously be increased as we prepare for travel or hosting teams”.

Interested persons are asked to contact Hardy at e-mail address markhardy242@yahoo.com or reach him on Facebook on the page Grand Bahama Boys' Soccer, for details. Registration forms for the Saturday program will be available this Saturday at 10:30 a.m. or next week at the Freeport Rugby Football Club.



