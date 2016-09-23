Grant could miss season with the Lady Raiders

It has been four months now since Bahamian collegiate basketball player Leashja “Lee Lee” Grant has been able to physically interact with her teammates and coaches at Texas Tech University. Now, there’s a chance that the New Providence native may not return for her senior season with the Texas Tech Lady Raiders.

In May, Grant ran into immigration issues concerning her F1 visa when she returned home to renew the visa and join the team on their European tour. Since then, according to Nicholas Talbot of redraiders.com, she’s been denied visa renewal four times for reasons they say are beyond her control. The Lady Raiders begin their season on November 6 at home against Midwestern State.

“We don’t know why, so we went from 13 players to 10,” said Texas Tech women’s basketball coach Candi Whitaker, who also took into account that two of their other key players are out with injury. “I have no idea, she has had four appointments and she has been denied on all four. We have no real reason as to why. It is not good. She is one year away from graduating and there is no legal reason we know of, according to her attorneys.”

A F1 Visa is a nonimmigrant visa for international students looking to study in the United States of America.

Grant played in all 31 games for the Lady Raiders last season. She was one of the top players for the team last year, averaging 7.7 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. Her 210 rebounds led the team by a wide margin. The next closest was Zuri Sanders with 164.

Grant had an incredible debut for the Lady Raiders, recording a double-double with 26 points and 15 boards against Niagara. For her efforts, she was named the Big 12 Player of the Week.

Prior to attending Texas Tech, Grant played for Trinity Valley Community College. There, in 34 games, she averaged 12.1 points and 12.9 rebounds, leading them to a 32-4 win/loss record and a trip to the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division I national semifinals.



