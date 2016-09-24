Top golfers, celebrities tee off today in St. George Memorial

A bevy of golfers including some of the nation’s more noted and historic players will tee off today in the Edward St. George Memorial Invitational Tournament at the Grand Lucayan Reef Course in Freeport, Grand Bahama.

Two names in particular have given the event an added historic dimension. I refer to Mike Rolle and Jimmy Delancey. They are two of the finest golfers ever produced by The Bahamas. It is a fitting tribute to the memory of the late investor icon Edward St. George that Rolle and Delancey have entered the event, organized by the Grand Bahama Sports Promotions Association. (GBPSA)

Rolle is a name that has not been associated prominently with the game in recent times. There was period during the 1970s however, when he was without a doubt the most successful golfer in the country and the wider Caribbean Region. Rolle, the son of another golfing legend, the late Donald “Nine” Rolle, got into the game very early at the old Blue Hill Golf Course.

While still in his late teens, Mike emerged as one of the players most feared on the links. He became a multiple Bahamas Golf Federation champion and captured his share of regional titles as well. Included in the championships that etched his name in the annals of Caribbean history, was the Hoerman Cup. Rolle was a key player in the standout group of Bahamians called the “Young Lions”.

Four decades ago, they reigned supreme. Today, the Young Lions remain the standard others are judged by. His presence for the St. George Tournament is special.

Jimmy Delancey is considered by some to have been the most prominent Bahamian touring pro. During the 1970s, he engaged in competition on a Satellite Tour in the United States.

Rolle and Delancey are huge names in Bahamian golfing history. There are other players of note, such as the wily oldster Zorro Stubbs, Vernon Wells, George Turnquest and Bobby Rose who were many times over, national team members.

Trophies, a variety of gifts and money envelopes for the winners will be provided by the GBPSA. There will be prizes for closest to the pin on all par three holes; and the grand item for the player with a hole in one on the 14th hole will be a Hyundai SUV.

Sarah St. George, daughter of Edward and vice chairman of the Grand Bahama Port Authority will be on hand, representing the St. George Estate throughout the tournament weekend.

The players will go out at 9 o’clock this morning.

• To respond to this column, kindly contact Fred Sturrup at sturrup1504@gmail.com.



