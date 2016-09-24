Bahamas inks deal with the Washington Redskins

The Ministry of Tourism recently inked a deal with a major National Football League (NFL) team - a move that will undoubtedly lead to increased exposure to the Islands of The Bahamas.

The five-year partnership with the Washington Redskins was sealed last month just ahead of the start of the NFL season.

As a result of the partnership, the Washington Redskins will hold an annual ‘Washington Redskins Weekend in The Bahamas’ featuring Doug Williams and other legendary players for its fans, friends and families. The Redskins will also hold a flag football game with its alumni against top Bahamian officials at the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium, as well as hold a youth football and cheerleading clinic in The Bahamas.

The team will also put on a golf and fishing tournament as well as participate in other destination experiences.

As a part of the promotions, colorful Bahamas banners and paraphernalia, depicting the beauty of The Bahamas will be strategically placed in the Redskins FedEx Field.

Senior Director of Sales, Marketing and Sports Greg Rolle said the Ministry of Tourism is excited to partner with the Redskins.

“We know it will prove to be mutually beneficial, especially at this juncture, where there is an increased interest in sports tourism,” he said.

“We believe that our strong and vibrant Bahamas brand fits perfectly with that of the notable Washington Redskins, one of America’s top rated professional teams and most influential organizations within the NFL,” he said.

“The opportunity for us to market and present our unique, multiple island destination and showcase our natural beauty, rich culture and friendly people to such a wide and influential audience, using the vast media assets of the Washington Redskins is phenomenal.

“This co-branding partnership provides great exposure for The Bahamas, including millions of listeners on its ESPN 980 radio and television broadcast networks, in arena billboards and displays, internet and social media platforms, and to hundreds of thousands of loyal fans who attend their games annually,” Rolle added.

The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism also enjoys sports partnerships with the Miami Heat, Miami Dolphins, the Florida Panthers, Tiger Woods Hero World Challenge, Pure Silk Ladies Professional Golf Association, IAAF organization and Popeyes Bahamas Bowl.

But Rolle said the partnership with the Redskins opens The Bahamas up to another lucrative market.

“This partnership further causes us to be positioned in a primary key market for us, the tristate beltway, comprising Washington, Maryland and Virginia, and in the forefront hearts and minds of these residents, that The Bahamas is not only the premier vacation destination in the Caribbean but the official island destination for the Washington Redskins,” Rolle said.



