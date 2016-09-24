IBA/GetMeRecruited showcase returning in October

In a continued effort to provide local basketball players with as much international exposure as possible, IBA Bahamas has teamed up with GetMeRecruited to bring the GMR Skills Academy Combine to Nassau next month.

The combine is set for October 15-16 and will be held at the Doris Johnson High School on Prince Charles Drive.

Next month’s clinic will be the second event that the two basketball academies teamed up to put on in Nassau this year.

The first was this summer’s Super 60 showcase, which was held at the Remnant Tabernacle Gym.

“We will have some of the best skills trainers provide instruction and analytics to the players,” said IBA Bahamas head Denycko Bowles, who’s also the head coach of the Doris Johnson High boy’s basketball team. “We will also educate the trainers we already have there on proper training and new techniques, so they will be able to continue teaching long after we have left.”

GetMeRecruited CEO Lamont Taylor said that the talent they saw on their last trip was enough to bring them back less than five months later.

“GetMeRecruited got the opportunity to see the talent looming in The Bahamas. It should come as no surprise the island is full of great basketball players given the history of players who originate from there, including current ESPN top 2017 prospect Deandre Ayton,” he said. “Surprisingly, many coaches have not yet realized there are many players in The Bahamas who would be perfect to fill their rosters. However, Denycko and Heather Bain, directors of the International Basketball Academy Bahamas, intend to change that.

“We intend to continue our relationship with IBA Bahamas because there is a need for exposure and they are good-hearted people trying to make it happen.”

GetMeRecruited is a Raleigh, North Carolina-based company whose goal is to connect high school players and coaches.

The company made its first trip to The Bahamas last year for the inaugural edition of the Super 60 Showcase, which hosted program representatives from John Hopkins University, Fisk University, Cape Fair Christian High School and Hallandale High School.



