Great Britain falls

Great Britain and the nine Bahamian players on its roster suffered a tough opening round loss on Thursday night to Israel in their World Baseball Classic Qualifier.

Despite being tied up for most of the game, Great Britain fell 5-2. Seven of those nine Bahamian players started the game for Great Britain.

Champ Stuart went 3-4 and scored both runs for Great Britain. Todd Isaacs was 2-3 with two RBI, Chavez Young went 1-3 and Jazz Chisolm finished 1-4.

Isaacs brought Stuart on a line drive single to right field to get Great Britain on the scoreboard in the second inning to tie the game at 1-1. The duo scored again in the top of the seventh when Isaacs hit a fly out to right field to bring Stuart in again and take a 2-1 lead.

However, despite taking the lead, Great Britain’s defense fell apart in the bottom of the seventh. They allowed Israel to run off four straight scores and take the lead, which they held onto for the remainder of the game.

Other Bahamians that suited up for Great Britain in the game were Antoan Richardson, Albert Cartwright, Byron Murray, Kyle Simmons and Reshard Munroe.

Great Britain took on Brazil last night, but the results of the game weren’t available up to press time.

Great Britain, Israel, Pakistan and Brazil are all competing for the final spot in the 2017 WBC, which will be held next March in Seoul, South Korea. All of those games will be streamed live and free of charge on MLB.com.

The winner from Sunday’s championship game will go up against Chinese Taipei, The Netherlands and host country Korea in Pool B of the 2017 WBC.

Pool A is made up by Japan, Australia, China and Cuba. Pool C features the United States, Canada, Colombia and the Dominican Republic. And Pool D is comprised of Mexico, Italy, Puerto Rico and Venezuela.

Twelve of the 16 nations qualified based on their performance during the first round of the 2013 tournament.



