Saunders sees first action of the season

Redshirt sophomore Mavin Saunders saw his first taste of action this season on Saturday for the Florida State Seminoles.

Sanders finished with one catch for 12 yards in a 55-35 win over the South Florida Bulls at Raymond James Stadium, in Tampa, Florida.

The Seminoles were able to bounce back after being trampled 63-20 by Louisville, a loss that dropped the Seminoles 11 spots in the Associated Press Top 25 from No. 2

South Florida struck first in this one, as Quinton Flowers connected with Rodney Adams for an 84-yard touchdown to go up 7-0. However, the Seminoles tied things up with a 75-yard touchdown run by Dalvin Cook.

The Seminoles took their first lead of the game halfway through the first quarter on a Freddie Stevenson one-yard touchdown. They ended the period up 28-14.

In the second, they managed to hold the Bulls scoreless while tacking on 10 points to increase their lead 38-14 at the half.

Jacques Patrick added another touchdown for the Seminoles in the third to keep the Bulls at bay, after they opened the quarter with a 24-yard touchdown run by D’Ernest Johnson.

Holding a 48-21 lead midway through the fourth quarter, Johnson put the game out of reach with a 35-yard rushing touchdown to give the Seminoles a 55-28 lead.

With the win, the Seminoles moved to 3-1 in the season and they’ll be in action again on Saturday against the University of North Carolina. There’s a chance that Saunders could see even more touches in the next game as the Seminoles look to climb their way back up the collegiate rankings over the next few weeks.

Saunders committed to Florida State during his junior season in high school with the Kinkaid Falcons in Houston, Texas. He chose the Seminoles over the University of Arkansas, the University of Houston, the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, Michigan State, Mississippi State, the University of Missouri, the University of Nebraska–Lincoln, Ohio State, the University of Oklahoma, the University of Mississippi and Texas Tech.



