National Sports Academy to be launched in November

Although there have been numerous delays in the past concerning the construction of a National Sports Academy in The Bahamas, Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Dr. Daniel Johnson last week assured that the first two academies will be launched by November of this year.

Johnson noted that the first two locations would be launched at The College of The Bahamas in November and on Moore’s Island in December.

“I just came from Abaco, where we have started a track in Cooper’s Town. We are laying a major facility in Central Abaco, Marsh Harbour and putting down a small track in Sandy Point. The highlight is that Moore’s Island will get the first national sports academy that will be open in December of this year. It will come with dormitories, track, soccer pitches, sports science, sports medicine, new coaches all on Moore’s Island in the Abacos in this year,” he said at the 2016 Bahamas Olympic team’s celebration at the Melia Nassau Beach resort.

“You will also hear on November 10 of this year that we are going to open up the National Sports Academy at The University/College of The Bahamas. I want to preempt our young athletes whose careers are just about to boom.

“I’m going to recruit people like Pauline [Davis-Thompson], Chris [Brown] and Debbie [Ferguson-McKenzie] to come to the sports academy, but our young athletes will be the beneficiaries of a real national sports program.”

The idea to start a National Sports Academy was introduced by Prime Minister Perry Christie back in 2013. The idea was revisited several times since then, but not much has come out of it until now.

In his address, Johnson also noted how much money the sports academies would save the government in terms of paying for athletes’ training.

“This will be a way to get our athletes to stay home and train. We push out about $1 million for our athletes abroad and we can put that into our athletes training here at home.”

According to Johnson, there will also be academies built on Grand Bahama, Eleuthera, Abaco and Exuma.



