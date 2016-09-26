Hield seeking veteran advice ahead of season

With the start of the 2016-17 NBA season right around the corner, Bahamian basketball sensation Chavano “Buddy” Hield is trying to soak up all the last minute information he can from the New Orleans Pelicans veterans to help him adapt to life in the pros.

Following the team’s first training camp practice on Saturday, Hield said that he’s worked hard to prepare for the upcoming season, but it’s important to learn how to do things off the court as well.

“You have to pick their brains,” he said. “If you don’t ask questions, you’re not going to learn much. And if you don’t ask them questions, you think you know it all. You don’t know it all. I ask guys, 'What did you do in this situation?' I’m talking to coaches, learning and watching films. I haven’t established myself yet in this league to where I can do everything I want.”

Hield is coming into the season as one of the most highly acclaimed rookies of the 2016 class. He was voted as the best shooter in the class by his peers last month and will play some valuable minutes early for the Pelicans, who are beginning the season without two of their starting guards.

Despite the fact that Hield torched collegiate defenses to the tune of a league high 25 points per game, head coach Alvin Gentry said Hield shouldn’t put too much pressure on himself to be great right away, because, like all rookies, he’s going to stumble from time to time.

“He’s going to be fine, but he’s going to be a typical rookie,” Gentry said Saturday. “He’s going to have great games, and then he’s going to struggle, which is what every rookie has done in this league.”

Hield’s role in his first season with the Pelicans will be a complete shift from what he did at Oklahoma, where he hoisted up more than 16 shots per game.

He will be more of a role player in Gentry’s system, serving as sort of a designated shooter.

Although Hield noted the adjustment has been tough up to this point, he’s prepared to do whatever it takes to help the team.

“I’m a scorer, man,” he said. “You want to look for the ball. I’m just learning how spacing is very important in this league. I have to wait for my opportunity. I’m too anxious, but I’m a rookie

“You have some ups and downs early in the season, but I'm going to try and be as consistent as I can be every day.''

Hield ended his career as the all-time leading scorer in Big 12 Conference history with 2,291 career points. He made 45.7 percent of his three-point attempts last season.



