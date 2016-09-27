Brown to assist in staging of Grenada Invitational

Chris Brown is taking his act on the road.

With the Chris Brown Bahamas Invitational cancelled for 2017, Bahamian legendary competitor Brown is deciding to take his talents to Grenada. He will assist with the planning and staging of the first Grenada Invitational, set for Saturday April 8, 2017, at the national stadium in Grenada. The one-day meet is expected to kick off the athletics season for a number of high-profiled track and field athletes.

In the first two versions of the CBBI, Brown was able to bring names such as Americans LaShawn Merritt, Justin Gatlin, David Oliver and Christian Taylor, and Jamaican Veronica Campbell-Brown to the shores of The Bahamas. Grenada is hoping for a similar pull come 2017.

“It’s their invitational, and they just need my assistance in terms of putting on this mega event,” said Brown. “We’re still in the negotiating phases in terms of what exactly what my responsibilities are, but they are prepared to put on a mega event, and I am prepared to assist. Once they contacted me and showed that they were interested, it was easy for me to make a decision. At the end of the day, the region is growing. Everyone has a major stadium and there are mega events taking place all over the region. For Grenada to contact me and ask for my assistance, it means a lot to me. They see the value that I could bring to the table. There are a number of stars around the region, and Grenada has star athletes too, so it should be a major draw. This meet certainly has the ability to compete with other meets in the region.”

There are a number of high-profile professional athletics meets in the Caribbean - one in Guadeloupe, another in the Cayman Islands and two in Jamaica, just to name a few. The CBBI is another, but was shelved for next year, and the future of the popular one-day meet remains uncertain.

Brown said that he is scheduled to visit Grenada for a site inspection in a few weeks, and will be present for the staging of the meet next year which comes a couple weeks before the International Association of Athletics Federation’s (IAAF) World Relay Championships, scheduled for April 22-23, 2017, in The Bahamas.

“I’m not sure if I will be participating because of the role I will have in planning the event, but I will be there. I’m scheduled to go there in a few weeks, and will give them my expertise in terms of what is needed,” said Brown. “For me, I haven’t set my calendar as yet. I am still in offseason. My mind hasn’t been made up yet in terms of what events I am going to run. Right now, I am just taking it easy and enjoying time with family.”

Brown said that he spoke with Grenada’s Prime Minister Dr. Keith Mitchell and received confirmation as to the go-ahead of the planning and staging of the meet. He’ll be working with the private sector group led by Michael Bascombe in the staging of the one-day meet.

The 2017 Grenada Invitational will be the first senior international track and field meet to be held at the national stadium in Grenada.



