CBBI cancelled for 2017

The Chris Brown Bahamas Invitational (CBBI) for 2017 has officially been cancelled.

Meet promoter and chief organizer Brown said that it is disheartening that his vision for the event is not shared by the powers that be, but noted that he will continue to press forward. At the end of the day, he said that too much mega events are planned for 2017, affecting the funds that he would have been able to secure for his meet.

In 2013, and again this year, the CBBI was held in April.

The International Association of Athletics Federation’s (IAAF) World Relay Championships is planned for April 22-23 of 2017. The Commonwealth Youth Games, the FIFA (International Federation of Association Football) Beach Soccer World Cup, PGA (Professional Golf Association) and LPGA (Ladies Professional Golf Association) events and the Popeyes Bahamas Bowl are just some of the mega events that are planned for next year.

“When you really look at it, it was difficult for me to find funding for my event. Right now, it’s a lil early to comment on the plans going forward but for now, the event is on the back burner,” said Brown. “I just want the Bahamian people to know that I am committed to it. It’s unfortunate that it’s not going to be held next year, but life goes on. At the end of the day, I’m not too disappointed because it was a stretch for me in terms of all the events that are happening next year. I knew it was a stretch from the break.”

In its first two stagings, the CBBI has turned into a mega athletics event in the region. In fact, it compares favorably to major IAAF permit meetings and even some grand prix events in terms of caliber of athletes.

A number of present and former World and Olympic Champions have taken part in the two stagings of the CBBI. Names such as Americans LaShawn Merritt, Justin Gatlin, David Oliver and Christian Taylor, and Jamaican Veronica Campbell-Brown have graced these shores for the CBBI. They have been joined by local stars such as Shaunae Miller and “Superman” Leevan Sands.

It is one of the more popular and successful one-day athletics meets in the region, but for now it is up in the air. Brown said that he is taking everything as a blessing and a lesson moving forward.

“Until I could get the proper funding and support, then I wouldn’t venture into that,” said a dismayed Brown. “I just want us to go get to a point as a nation where we start supporting our own and supporting our own consistently. This is a 100 percent Bahamian event. If you believe in Bahamians like you say you do, then this is the event to support. In the meantime, I’m just taking it day by day, and just relaxing and enjoying time with my family.”

The inaugural CBBI three and a half years ago was the first of its kind ever held in The Bahamas. The second one this past year successfully built off the first. Unlike the IAAF World Relays and the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup, it was created by Bahamians, organized by Bahamians, and controlled by Bahamians.

Whether or not it returns in 2018, or if The Bahamas has experienced the last of the CBBI, remains to be seen.



