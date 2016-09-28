Important facts about spinal injuries

Spinal injuries can occur from any activity including sports. Although they can happen in any sport to any part of the spine, it is common to see cervical (neck) spine injuries especially in sports such as American football and rugby. Cervical spine injuries are common in these sports because of the tackling moves that are performed incorrectly. When athletes drop their heads to make a tackle, they run into another athlete, head first, causing a compression force (called axial loading) on the vertebrae and disc of the cervical spine which can result in severe vertebral or spinal cord injury.

Depending on the location and severity of the spinal injury, an athlete or patient can experience extreme back pain or pressure in the neck, head or back, weakness, incoordination or paralysis in any part of the body, numbness, tingling or loss of sensation in the hands, fingers, feet or toes, loss of bladder or bowel control, difficulty with balance and walking, impaired breathing after injury, an oddly positioned or twisted neck or back, changes in sexual function, and pain or an intense stinging sensation caused by damage to the nerve fibers in the spinal cord.

If an athlete is suspected of having a spinal injury, a sports medicine team including an athletic trainer will firstly stabilize the athlete to limit movement of the spine. An on-field assessment is typically done to test sensory and motor (movement) function of the athlete. If suspected that there is a possible spinal injury, the athlete will be spine boarded and transported to the hospital for further evaluation and tests (MRIs, X-rays, etc.). Spinal injuries are treated very conservatively, therefore if there is any suspicion of a spinal injury, a sports medicine team will still take the necessary precautions so that the athlete or patient is not harmed.

It is also important for the athlete not to move if they have sustained a spinal injury as this can result in permanent paralysis and other serious complications. This is why having a sports medicine team is imperative at all games and practices, so that they can deal with all injuries appropriately.

