Miami Heat players plan to enjoy The Bahamas

Back in The Bahamas for a second time for their annual training camp speak wonders as it relates to the time that was had the first time around.

Miami Heat Head Coach Erik Spoelstra said that they love it here, because of all the amenities, the hospitality of the people and the peaceful and workable conditions that they are provided with.

The Heat’s five-day training camp got underway yesterday morning, and will run through Saturday on a makeshift basketball court inside the Imperial Ballroom at Atlantis. All 19 players on the roster showed up for the opening day of camp yesterday.

“It’s a business trip, but it’s fun being here in The Bahamas. It’s a great environment to get to work for us, and the views are fantastic,” said Spoelstra. “We love it here. Our last experience was terrific so we had to come back. We love how private it was. It’s a perfect setting for our guys. Also, there is incredible hospitality. There are great people here and our guys enjoy it. You always see smiles every where you go and that makes your work so much easier.”

The camp continues this morning, and on Thursday, the Alonzo Mourning Youth Camp will be held inside the Grand Ballroom at Atlantis. Former Heat player and current Heat Vice President of Player Programs and Development Mourning will direct the camp, and will be assisted by coaches and players.

“On the drive yesterday, we saw some courts outside and saw kids playing. We know that basketball is big here, so it’s all about being able to assist in whatever way we can. Our guys will really enjoy the camp,” said Spoelstra.

As far as the features at Atlantis are concerned, two-guard Dion Waiters said that it is his intention to take some time out and enjoy whatever the resort has to offer.

“If I get a chance, I would like to go on one of the slides or something, but this is mainly a business trip,” he said. “We’re here to take care of business but when I have the opportunity, I’ll go and do something. They welcomed us with open arms and it was great to see that.”

Waiters said that he intends to be a part of the youth camp as well. He said that is one of the aspects of the visit that he is looking forward to the most, seeing that he falls in line with what he does in his community back in the United States.

“I love the kids, I can’t wait,” he said. “Everything I do back home in my community is for the kids. I can’t wait to meet them and just talk to them and things like that,” he said.

Heat veteran Udonis Haslem said that being in The Bahamas is just like being back home in Miami.

“I enjoy it here,” he said. “I enjoy the culture and the food and everything. The weather is great, pretty much just like in Miami. There are a lot of Miami Heat fans here, so for me, it’s just like being home.”

The Heat power forward said that he is a regular visitor to The Bahamas, having just vacationed here in the summer.

In the absence of LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh, one of the new leaders of the team is rising star Hassan Whiteside. The up-and-coming center just recently signed a four-year $98 million max contract to remain with the Heat.

“I left paradise and came to another paradise,” he said. “We know that this is a business trip, so we’re just coming in here and grinding and looking at the beautiful waters. The waters here are great, but Miami beaches are good enough for me, so it’s not tough at all to come here and focus on what we need to do. It’s just a different paradise,” he added.

Briante Weber, a second-year professional guard, is enjoying his second trip to The Bahamas. He played with Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) as a sophomore guard at the 2012 Battle 4 Atlantis. He said that he is looking to have a bit more fun this time around.

“It’s good to be here for a second time,” he said. “I could relax a bit and experience the view some more now. In college, it was more of a business trip - we really couldn’t do much. This time around, I’m here to do my work, but at the same time, enjoy The Bahamas a lil bit.”

Weber showed just how much fun he was having from the moment he arrived. He could be seen dancing to the junkanoo music upon disembarking the Miami Air International, Inc. flight at Odyssey Aviation Monday evening.

“I like music, so I like to dance. I like to be active,” he said. “It was a great welcome for my team - just to get everyone excited. It’s great to be here, just looking to have a little fun and at the same time, handling business.”

The Heat’s training camp continues today, as they engage in two-a-day workouts inside the Imperial Ballroom at Atlantis.

The Heat will depart The Bahamas on Saturday, receiving a rake-n-scrape send-off.



