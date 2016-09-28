Heat in The Bahamas on business

Don’t let the picturesque beaches, warm weather and serene atmosphere of The Bahamas fool you. The Miami Heat are here on a business trip — to prepare fully for the start of the National Basketball Association’s (NBA) season. The preseason starts Tuesday October 4, at the Verizon Center in Washington, D.C. against the Wizards, and the regular season gets underway Wednesday October 26, at the Amway Center in Orlando, against their in-state rival, the Magic.

Missing LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and for all intents and purposes Chris Bosh as well, the young Heat are projected to win just 36 games this year, according to ESPN, and fall out of playoff contention. It’s a brand new team that they are bringing into training camp this year, their second in four seasons here in The Bahamas.

“Guys are just ready to get to work,” said Heat Head Coach Erik “Coach Spo” Spoelstra yesterday. “They are ready to embrace some of the things that they knew to expect in this first practice — very defensive oriented. Guys came in extremely conditioned. They are in great shape, so we got straight into full contact. We have a lot of new faces, and there are some guys in different roles. I commend them for spending that last seven to eight weeks to get their bodies right.

“Our expectations with the Heat never changes — that is what makes us who we are. We’re stubborn in our beliefs about our expectations. We believe that this goup has a big ceiling. It’s going to take some time to learn this group and figure out how to get the best out of it. We like the pieces and we think it has great potential. We would be doing a disservice to this group to listen to whatever predictions are out there or to put a lid on what we think they could accomplish.”

The last time they were in The Bahamas, in 2013, the Heat were coming off back-to-back NBA titles, and were led by their big three, James, Wade and Bosh. James left for Cleveland two years ago, Wade signed with the Chicago Bulls this past summer, and Bosh has blood clots — a condition that will probably end his career. Be that as it may, the Heat are pushing forward.

They are now led by a new breed of up-and-coming players, nore notably seven foot center Hassan Whiteside who signed a four-year max contract to remain with the Heat this past summer.

“Each year I spend with the Heat, I’m learning. I’m talking to the guys, and I think that’s a big step in the right direction,” said 27-year-old Whiteside, the NBA’s leader in blocks last year. “I just have to continue to build trust with the guys, build chemistry with the guys. Me and Goran (point guard Goran Dragic) got better chemistry in the second half of the season last year. We have almost a whole new team, so it’s just about building that chemistry with the guys and getting better. It’s going to happen gradually.

“There’s no pressure. I’m just going to go out there and play my game. There is a reason why I’m here and that is to play strong defense and help lead this team. I’m really excited. Goran is a really fast and really talented point guard. He’s going to really push the team and push the tempo. I always try to be a guy to lead by example. The biggest challenge for me is to be vocal, and just learning that, but I’m excited.”

Whiteside and Dragic are expected to be two of the leaders on the team this year.

Speaking after their first training session inside the Imperial Ballroom at the Atlantis Resort yesterday, Coach Spo said that he expects the leaders on the team to lead by example year. He said that his job is to fucus on all 19, make evaluations, and get them ready to play.

“Once we got on the wood and started working with this group, they got the attention that they deserve from the coaching staff. Right now, it’s about these 19 guys and investing in all of them,” he said.

Spoelstra further said that it is going to be strange without Wade who spent his first 12 seasons in Miami and helped them win three NBA titless. Coach Spo added that he and his team are determined to press on.

Haslem spent each of his 12 seasons in the league with Wade. He said that he is definitely going to miss the future Hall of Famer.

“I’m going to miss him a lot but once I step out on the court to compete the only thing that’s going to be on my mind is the task at hand,” said Haslem. “We have to focus on what we have to do as a team to get ourselves into the playoffs. That’s the primary concern. I’m excited about the opportunity — that I have as a leader and that these guys have to establish themselves. It’s not going to be easy but I am prepared for the challenge. We have a lot of new faces and the expectations aren’t as high as they usually are but we are going to go out there and compete every night and put ourselves in position to win some games. The first step is the playoffs and then we’ll just take it one game at a time after that.”

The rest of the east has gotten better. Boston added Atlanta big man Al Horford. Wade and Rajon Rondo are now in Chicago, and Dwight Howard is back home in Atlanta. The Indiana Pacers picked up Al Jefferson.

“We can’t focus on the rest of the east right now,” said Haslem. “Right now, we are taking baby steps and we have to get everyone comfortable. Everyone has to have that Miami Heat DNA which is play defense and to play defense on a consistent basis.”

Coach Spo can’t say enough about what he has gotten from Haslem.

“He has been tremendous,” said Spoelstra. “When you’re bringing in new players and developing a young group, you have to have veteran leadership and that is what Udonis brings. We could spend a lot of time talking about what the Miami Heat culture is and we could say what it means to put on a Miami Heat uniform, or we could show a picture of Udonis Haslem, and they get an idea of what the culture is by his example. Guys respect him, and his voice has been terrific.

“We believe that this groups is going to have leadership at all levels. What we have to do as coaches is to get these guys to the next level. They’re already making progress. They are very comfortable playing with each other, and there will be some opportunities for them to improve.”

Dion Waiters comes over from the Oklahoma City Thunder where he played with NBA superstars Kevin “KD” Durant and Russell Westbrook last year, and could be the starting two-guard this year.

“I’m probably in the best shape that I have ever been in, “ he said. “I learned how to be consistent — how to have the same routine everyday. I learned so much from KD — just from being around him. He took my game to another level. I just have to continue working on getting better.”

Waiters said that he isn’t looking to replace Wade at the two-guard position. He aid that he just wants to go out there and perform to the best of his ability.

“You can’t replace that — he’s a future hall of famer. He won three championships here. The only thing I could do right now is to go out there and do what I do,” said Waiters. “I’m here to make this team better and just focus on what is in front of me. I’ll have the opportunity to go out there and make plays for myself and others — just go out there and have fun, and play the game the right way.”

There’s no question that the new leader of this team is the up-and-coming defensive force in the middle though, Hassan Whiteside. He was one of the more sought after free agents this summer, but chose to re-sign with the Miami Heat, and is now looking to lead them into the playoffs.

“I really feel like we could be a top five defensive team in the league. The Heat starts first with defense,” said Whiteside. “Regardless of what happens on the offensive side, we will always have defense.”

The Heat’s five-day training camp continues today inside the Imperial Ballroom at Atlantis. The Alonzo Mourning Youth Camp is set for Thursday after the morning practice session. The camp concludes on Saturday.



