Saunders progressing with the Florida State Seminoles

Last weekend, redshirt sophomore Mavin Saunders got his first taste of game time this season. The collegiate tight end for the Florida State Seminoles caught one pass for 12 yards, helping his team knock off the University of South Florida (USF) Bulls, 55-35.

With the win, the Seminoles improved to a 3-1 win/loss record on the season.

Although it was only one catch and although he’s still the Seminoles second option at tight end behind Ryan Izzo, Florida State players and coaches commended Saunders’ determination to improve on Saturday following a team practice. They noted that he’s made a significant improvement since last year and will continue to factor into the team’s offensive strategy. Saunders, a former basketball standout, was introduced to the sport of football just two years ago.

Against the Bulls, the Seminoles incorporated a lot of two tight end sets, something that Head Coach Jimbo Fisher experimented with sporadically last season. Saunders and Izzo’s blocking was one of the main reasons the Seminoles were able to rush for 478 yards on 63 carries.

“He’s done nothing but improve,” said Izzo, particularly on Saunders’ blocking ability. “His technique and his mentality has just gotten better.... he’s really shown how much he has improved since he’s gotten here.”

It is expected that Saunders will see about the same number of minutes as he did against the Bulls when the Seminoles host the North Carolina Tar Heels this Saturday. That game will be broadcasted live on ABC, ESPN and ESPN2. The game against the Bulls was dominated by the Seminoles running game, and Saunders was the only tight end to finish the game with a reception.

“He’s getting better and better. He’s grinding and doing better and now has a chance to be a really good player,” said coach Fisher about Saunders. “You don’t see a lot of two tight end sets and that’s where we can be different. Mavin is athletic and is learning to become a good football player. When that happens, he can do whatever he wants to do.”

The 6’6”, 250-pound tight end appeared in eight games for Florida State last season, making two starts. He recorded six receptions for 52 receiving yards.

Saunders committed to Florida State during his junior season in high school with the Kinkaid Falcons in Houston, Texas.



