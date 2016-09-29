Heat players excited for Alonzo Morning kids camp

Although they are here on official team business, members of the Miami Heat will take time out of their busy training camp schedule to assist with the Alonzo Morning Kids Camp that is being put on in conjunction with the Ministry of Tourism today. The camp will get underway at 12 noon.

Over 100 Bahamian children are expected to take part in the basketball clinic, which will be centered on the fundamentals of the game and staged in the Grand Ballroom of the Atlantis Resort on Paradise Island. The event will encompass youngsters from various schools around the island of New Providence.

“They’ll love it,” said Heat Head Coach Erik Spoelstra, referring to the team. “It was great on the drive on Monday. We saw a couple courts outside and saw kids playing and everybody got up on the bus to look out. My guys will really enjoy it.”

As a non- American National Basketball Association (NBA) player, Heat guard Goran Dragic said he could relate to the excitement the kids will feel about having NBA players in town.

“This is really great. It’s always nice to see the kids. I remember being a kid and being hyped up about guys from the league coming to town,” he said. “It is good that we can give something back to the community and I’m really looking forward to it.”

Newly acquired Heat players Dion Waiters and Derrick Williams said that it’s important to give back, especially when kids are involved. Miami picked up both players in the offseason. Waiters played for the Oklahoma City Thunder last season, while Williams manned the middle for the New York Knicks.

“When I was a little kid, I wished professional athletes would come in and see us and help us,” Williams said. “Anytime you can give back, especially to kids, I think that’s one of the best things to ever do. To see the smile on the kids’ faces, that’s the best.”

Waiters added: “I can’t wait. What I do back home, everything I do is for the kids, so I can’t wait to meet them and just talk to them.”

The Heat will wrap up their training camp on Saturday. This year marks the second time that the Heat have held their training camp here in The Bahamas.



