CAC bodybuilding begins today in the Dominican Republic

The national team representing The Bahamas at this year’s Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Bodybuilding and Fitness Championships in Santo Domingo, the Dominican Republic, will step on the stage for the first time today for weigh-ins. Pre-judging is set for 2 p.m. on Friday, and the finals will take place on Saturday. All of the overall winners will be awarded with pro cards.

Despite concerns from the Bahamas Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation (BBFF) as to whether or not they would have been able to field a full team, a 38-member squad was sent.

In an effort to qualify more athletes to compete at CAC, the BBFF tweaked the format of their nationals to include more of the categories contested. This year, the federation saw some new national champions being crowned. The biggest surprises came in the women’s physique and men’s bodybuilding divisions.

In women’s physique, Tammy Stubbs beat out perennial champion Lorraine Lafleur. Lafleur finished second, and Tanya Moxey was third.

Jameil Hamilton was named the overall winner of men’s bodybuilding, beating out seasoned veterans Jimmy Norius and Bernard Davis.

Julia Mellor won the ladies fitness division, Dekel Nesbitt captured the women’s body fitness category and Endierich Rahming won the men’s physique division. Tammy Stubbs and Lakeisha Miller finished second and third in women’s body fitness behind Nesbitt.

Last year, The Bahamas hosted over 300 of the region’s top physique, fitness, bodybuilding and bikini athletes at the 43rd Annual CAC Championships at the Melia Resort.

At last year’s championships, Jimmy Norius took home two trophies in men’s welterweight and men’s masters. Dawn Charlton and Kim Nesbitt finished first and second in women’s fitness. Nesbitt also won the open figure ‘C’ class.



