Greene verbally commits to Virginia Tech

CARIFTA standout in swimming and Jr. Pan Pacific finalist Gershwin Greene announced yesterday that he plans to attend Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University (Virginia Tech) next fall.

Greene gave a verbal commitment, and if he doesn’t change his mind throughout the school year, he’ll sign his letter of intent just before the summer. A CARIFTA team captain for The Bahamas, Greene has been a boarding school student at Baylor School in Chattanooga, Tennessee, for the past two years.

In an interview with Swimming World Magazine, Greene said that he made his choice based on the Virginia Tech Hokies offering him a welcoming atmosphere and an academic curriculum like no other.

“I made my decision to swim for the Virginia Tech Hokies because of the welcoming team and coaching staff, the separate sprint group and the unparalleled academics,” he said. “When I went on my visit there I knew that it had every resource imaginable to take me to where I want to go as an athlete and person. The coaches also believed in my potential to develop into an elite sprinter. I could not have been more excited to swim and study there. Go Hokies!”

At this summer’s Junior Pan Pacific Championships, Greene made it to the B final in the 15-17 boys 50 meters (m) freestyle. This year he was a part of the Baylor team that won gold in the 200 medley relay. Last year, he was a member of the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relay squads.

Greene was a key contributor in Team Bahamas’ second place finish at the CARIFTA Swimming Championships in Fort-de-France, Martinique.

He was a member for the team that won gold in the 4x50m relay in 1:37.48. Other members of the team included N’Nhyn Fernander, Miller Albury and Jared Fitzgerald.

That same team went on to win gold and set a new meet record in the 15-17 boys 4x100m freestyle relay in a time of 3:33.54.



