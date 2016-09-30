The Bahamas to give report on Commonwealth Youth Games

The Bahamas Commonwealth Games Association (CGA) is in the final stages of solidifying the country as the host nation for the 2017 Commonwealth Youth Games.

The mega event, set for July 19-23, 2017, is set to be the largest sporting ever hosted in The Bahamas, and the Bahamas CGA’s team of president Wellington Miller and vice president Roy Colebrooke are on their way to Edmonton, Canada, to present their case to the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) General Assembly as to the readiness of the country for the games.

A total of 1,300 athletes representing 70 countries are expected to take part in the event, competing in nine sporting disciplines - athletics, aquatics, boxing, cycling (road), judo, rugby sevens, tennis, and for the first time ever in the quadrennial games, beach soccer and beach volleyball. The Nassau centric games is open for young athletes in the Commonwealth from ages 14-18.

“What we want to do is to assure them that we are indeed capable of hosting the games and that we have the support of the government,” said Miller. “Normally games of this nature will be awarded to the host country at least four years in advance. We took on this task 18 months in advance. It is a challenge, but we will be ready. We want to let the general assembly know that the Bahamian people are ready to entertain the rest of the Commonwealth, and let them know that they will have a grand time here in The Bahamas. Also, we want the Bahamian people to get prepared for the best games to ever be held in The Bahamas. The committee is working hard to ensure that it lives up to that. We want to set a pace for the others to follow.”

Miller said that they are still looking for volunteers to assist with the running of the games and make the process smoother. He is appealing to the younger generation to come forward and assist.

“This is a significant undertaking for the country and the Bahamas Commonwealth Games Association,” said Bahamas CGA Secretary General Romell “Fish” Knowles. “This is going to be the largest gathering of athletes at any one time on Bahamian soil in our history. This is going to be like a junior or youth Olympics for our athletes right here at home in The Bahamas. We want to share this with the entire bahamas - get the entire Bahamas engaged and involved.”

This mega sporting event is expected to cost in excess of $3 million. At this particular time, it is unsure how much of those funds will be provided by the Government of The Bahamas. As for Team Bahamas, about 130 athletes are expected to represent the country in all nine sporting disciplines. The only event that will not be contested by The Bahamas is women’s rugby. Knowles said that the sporting discipline of rugby is over subscribed as there are only spots open for six men and six women’s teams.

Most of the sporting disciplines will be contested in the Queen Elizabeth Sports Center. Knowles said that there has been an upgrade to all of the facilities there, as well as an upgrade to the Bahamas Football Association’s (BFA) Beach Soccer and Futsal facility at the foot of the Sir Sidney Poitier Bridge where beach soccer and beach volleyball will take place.

“We’re pretty much ready to go,” said Knowles. “We want the federations to go into the inner city and incorporate programs to get our young people engaged in wholesome activities. Also, we want them to go to the Family Islands so that these games could be all inclusive in terms of our national teams. There will be development assistance to all of the federations with a view of ensuring that they could get to those out islands and include the Family Islands in the make-up of the teams. The Bahamas Commonwealth Games Association and the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) will look strongly at that. It’s all about the camaraderie, the experience of culture and formation of friendships among the athletes and even the officials. The competition is secondary. We want everyone to go back to their respective countries having tasted a bit of the Caribbean, and in this case, The Bahamas.”

The national teams will be named by the respective national federations, and the entire team will be ratified by the Bahamas CGA and then forwarded to the LOC.

The federations are expected to name the teams around February and March of next year.







