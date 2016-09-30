Over 100 kids attend Miami Heat camp

Over 100 young Bahamian basketball players from all around the country were afforded a golden opportunity to learn how to improve on the court, as coaches and players from the Miami Heat organization walked them through a mini fundamental clinic.

The Alonzo Mourning Kids Camp was staged in conjunction with the Ministry of Tourism and featured kids from New Providence, Abaco, Andros and Grand Bahama.

Heat legend Mourning and a host of Heat coaches, including former players Juwan Howard and Anthony Carter, took the kids through a series of drills designed to improve their basic understanding of the game. Although the camp was centered on basketball, Mourning stressed the importance of getting a good education and knowing what to do if basketball doesn’t work out.

“Millions of people play basketball, which makes it a bit more difficult to make it,” he said. “Although not everyone will make it, that doesn’t mean that you should stop. You can be a champion, all you have to do is get an education. When we won our championship, announcers got rings, trainers got rings, coaches, and a wealth of others who are involved with the organization got rings. You don’t necessarily have to be on the court to be involved with a professional athletic organization. I want you all to love the game and work to get better everyday, but always know that there’s a chance things won’t always go your way.”

Also on hand for the kids camp was Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Dr. Daniel Johnson.

“First off, I think the fact that the Heat chose The Bahamas to host their training camp again says a lot about our brand. We attract the best talent in the world, and while we’re building on tourism, simultaneously you have to let the younger Bahamians feel it and be a part of it,” he said. “Being around Pat Riley, and learning from someone like Alonzo Mourning really helps motivate and puts these kids in positions to be the best that they can be. We want to make sure we are the best that we can be and it’s our job to allow the younger people in the country to be the best that they can be.”

The Heat camp continues in its normal capacity today and will wrap up on Saturday.

After they return to Miami, Heat players won’t have much time to rest as their first preseason game is scheduled for October 4 against the Washington Wizards.



